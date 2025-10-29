PAK vs SA: Babar Azam Fails On Comeback, Registers Embarrassing Record

The first T20I between Pakistan and South Africa took place on October 28 in Rawalpindi, where fans were eager to see Babar Azam’s return to the shortest format. However, the comeback turned into a nightmare for the former captain, as he failed once again and ended up creating an unwanted record.

Babar Azam’s Nightmare Return

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck (0) on just the second ball of his innings. He was caught at cover by Reeza Hendricks off Corbin Bosch, marking his second consecutive duck in T20Is.

Babar’s recent T20 form has been concerning - his last four innings read 3, 3, 0, and 0. Even more worryingly, he has now gone 76 international innings without a century, sparking widespread criticism from fans on social media.

The Proteas pacer Corbin Bosch dismantled Pakistan’s top order, ensuring South Africa’s comfortable win. Babar will need a strong performance in the next match to silence his critics and secure his place in the squad.

South Africa Dominate in Rawalpindi

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl first, but South Africa’s batters made full use of the conditions. Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 60 runs, while George Linde (36) and Tony De Giorgi (33) added valuable contributions, helping the visitors post 194/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Pakistan’s batting collapsed, getting bowled out for 139 in 18.1 overs, handing South Africa a 55-run victory. Mohammad Nawaz was the standout bowler for Pakistan, picking up three wickets, but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

