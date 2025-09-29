Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketNo Trophy? No Problem! India Celebrates Asia Cup Final Win Over Pak With Imaginary Cup - Watch

India were not given the Asia Cup trophy after they refused to accept it from Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, resorting to quite a unique celebration.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Playing the Asia Cup in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India refused to accept the trophy from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President, Mohsin Naqvi, who happens to also be Pakistan's Interior Minister. 

He had also made a provocative tweet of late, alluding to his country's claim about shooting down Indian Air Force jets. The Men in Blue were open to accepting the trophy from any other official, but Naqvi didn't budge, which resulted in the winning team not being handed the cup at all. 

Nevertheless, the Indian team didn't shy away from celebrations, doing so with an 'imaginary trophy' instead.

Suryakumar Yadav Replicates Rohit Sharma's iconic Trophy Walk: Watch

Rohit Sharma celebrated the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 win with an interesting manner, somewhat reminiscent of Lionel Messi's trophy walk after winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav replicated that celebration style after winning the Asia Cup, albeit with an imaginary cup. 

Having said that, the absence of a trophy in the flesh doesn't appear to have dampened the mood of the winning side. After all, nothing less is expected following a thrilling win against one's arch rival in the final of a major competition.

It is also worth noting that this was India's third straight win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025, with the other two coming in the tournament's group and Super 4 stages. Furthermore, the Men in Blue won all three matches chasing.

Some players involved in the Asia Cup, like Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, now shift their focus towards the upcoming West Indies Test series at home.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
