Indian Players 'Busy On Phones' As Pak Minister Naqvi Arrives To Give Asia Cup Trophy: Watch

HomeSportsCricketIndian Players 'Busy On Phones' As Pak Minister Naqvi Arrives To Give Asia Cup Trophy: Watch

After India’s Asia Cup final win over Pakistan, players from the winning team were seen busy on their phones as Pakistan’s minister and ACC president, Mohsin Naqvi, waited on stage.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final by 5 wickets, chasing 147 to claim their 9th title in the competition. After match, the winning team generally collects the trophy, however, the Indian players were seen doing something else.

A video has surfaced of the Men in Blue busy on their phones after the match, still on the ground, while Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi (who is also the Asian Cricket Council President) was waiting on the podium for the post-match presentation. 

WATCH: Mohsin Naqvi Left Waiting as Indian Team Busy on Phones

It is worth noting that India were not given the Asia Cup trophy yesterday. They refused to accept it from Mohsin Naqvi, who was supposed to hand it over to the winning team being the ACC president, but the PAK minister was adamant.

This eventually resulted in the presentation ceremony wrapping up without any trophy celebrations.

The Indian cricketers later went on to the podium without any officials around, and celebrated their victory, accompanied by fireworks and confetti, all without the trophy.

Why did India refuse to take Asia Cup trophy?

After the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which happened a few months ago, the Indian cricket team decided not to shake hands or exchange any pleasantries with Pakistani players.

During the IND vs PAK Super 4 match, Haris Rauf had made gestures alluding to Pakistan's claim of downing Indian jets. Mohsin Naqvi had also tweeted a video, in which Cristiano Ronaldo does the same gesture.

These attempts at provocation seem, and the IND-PAK dynamics following the terror attack seem to be the reason behind India refusing to accept the trophy from the Pakistani minister.

Also Check: Asia Cup Final: What Does Viral Head Tilt Gesture By Indian Players Mean?

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
