No India vs Pakistan Match At LA Olympics 2028 – Here's Why

HomeSportsCricketNo India vs Pakistan Match At LA Olympics 2028 – Here's Why

International Cricket Council (ICC), during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Singapore from July 17 to 20, finalised the qualification pathway for men’s cricket at the LA Olympics 2028.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 12:37 PM (IST)

Cricket is set to make a grand return to the Olympics after a gap of 128 years. The sport will be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics from July 12 to 29, with matches scheduled at the Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium in Pomona—located approximately 48 kilometres from downtown Los Angeles.

Qualification Format Finalised by ICC

According to The Guardian, the qualification will be determined on a regional basis. The top-ranked teams from Asia, Europe, Oceania, and Africa will automatically qualify for the event. This makes India, Great Britain, Australia, and South Africa the likely automatic entrants.

With four teams almost confirmed, one more spot remains vacant. It is expected that the ICC may host a qualifying tournament to determine the fifth and final participant.

Pakistan and New Zealand Unhappy With Format

The qualification criteria haven’t gone down well with some cricket boards. Both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have expressed disappointment.

New Zealand, despite being ranked higher than South Africa, won't make it as Australia, ranked world no. 2 in T20Is, is ahead of them in the Oceania region. Meanwhile, Pakistan, currently ranked 8th in T20Is, lags behind India in Asia.

This also rules out other strong Asian nations like Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh from participating.

No India vs Pakistan Clash in Olympics

One of the biggest disappointments is the lack of an India vs Pakistan clash in the LA Olympics.

Cricket’s return to the Olympics was largely aimed at tapping into the massive Indian fanbase—a market the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has long sought to engage. To cater to Indian viewers, men’s cricket matches are scheduled to begin in the early morning according to Indian Standard Time.

Despite the IOC’s interest in showcasing a high-profile India vs Pakistan game, the ICC is unlikely to reverse its qualification policy, even amid criticism from national boards.

