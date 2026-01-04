Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bangladesh Plan Big IPL Move After Mustafizur Release

Following BCCI’s directive to KKR to part ways with Mustafizur due to geopolitical tensions, BCB is considering a reciprocal move that could affect the future of the Indian Premier League.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 11:17 AM (IST)

In a major escalation of the ongoing friction between cricketing boards of India and Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is reportedly preparing a drastic response following the forced release of Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

According to reports, the sentiment within the Bangladeshi sporting establishment has shifted from disappointment to a stance of "zero tolerance" regarding what they perceive as an insult to their national players.

The "No-Objection Certificate" Weapon

Reports suggest that BCB may implement a blanket ban on issuing No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to its players for future IPL seasons.

Historically, players like Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed have been sought-after assets in the league. However, the interim government’s sports advisor has reportedly signaled that if Bangladeshi players are subjected to "humiliation" or "arbitrary removals" based on political narratives, the board will prioritize national dignity over the financial gains of private leagues.

The T20 World Cup 2026 Stance

This internal shift is also driving Bangladesh's aggressive push to move their 2026 T20 World Cup matches out of India.

The argument presented is a "mirror reality check": if BCCI believes the environment in India is not conducive to a single Bangladeshi player participating in the IPL, then BCB cannot, in good conscience, guarantee the safety or psychological well-being of its entire national squad for a major tournament on Indian soil.

A Breakdown in Bilateral Relations

The "big move" being prepared by Bangladesh signifies a potential long-term freeze in cricketing ties. With BCCI already putting India’s tour of Bangladesh on hold, the BCB is looking to diversify its cricketing alliances, potentially focusing on more robust ties with other SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations and its co-host, Sri Lanka.

Impact on the IPL

While the loss of Bangladeshi players may not financially cripple the IPL, it removes a specific set of skills - such as Mustafizur's death-bowling or Shakib's all-round utility - from the talent pool. More importantly, it marks the first time a neighboring board has actively moved to "boycott" the league in direct response to a BCCI directive.

Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
