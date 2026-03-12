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HomeSportsCricketMumbai Indians To Win IPL 2026? This Schedule Pattern Hints At It

Mumbai Indians To Win IPL 2026? This Schedule Pattern Hints At It

Cricket is decided on the field, but MI fans are holding onto this "lucky charm" pattern!

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 03:26 PM (IST)

A fascinating "coincidence" in IPL 2026 schedule has sent social media into a frenzy, suggesting that Mumbai Indians (MI) might be destined for their sixth title.

The theory centers on the tournament opener. On March 28, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Historically, the only other time an IPL season began with an RCB vs SRH clash was in 2017 (the opening game of the 10th edition).

The 2017 Connection:

Opener: SRH vs RCB (April 5, 2017)

Champion: Mumbai Indians

While cricket is decided on the field, MI fans are holding onto this "lucky charm" pattern. After a tough few years in transition, the blue-and-gold brigade - now back under the leadership of Hardik Pandya with Mahela Jayawardene returning as coach - will be looking to turn this superstition into reality. 

MI IPL 2026 Schedule - Phase 1

BCCI has officially released the Phase 1 schedule for all teams, including Mumbai Indians (MI) for 2026 season. Under leadership of Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions will play four matches between March 29 and April 12.

Due to upcoming state assembly elections, the schedule has been released in segments, with MI starting their campaign at home before hitting the road.

Mumbai Indians Phase 1 Schedule

March 29 - vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM (IST)

April 4 - vs Delhi Capitals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - 3:30 PM (IST)

April 7 - vs Rajasthan Royals - ACA Stadium, Guwahati - 7:30 PM (IST)

April 12 - vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM (IST)

In IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians experienced a season of major transition and mixed results. Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, the team showed flashes of brilliance but struggled with consistency in their bowling department.

Despite strong individual performances from veterans like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, MI failed to secure a playoff spot, finishing in the bottom half of the table.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026: Top Five Players With More Than 100 Catches In IPL History

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the superstition surrounding the IPL 2026 schedule and Mumbai Indians?

The superstition suggests Mumbai Indians might win their sixth title because the IPL 2026 opener is between RCB and SRH, just like in 2017 when Mumbai Indians won the championship.

When does Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 campaign begin?

Mumbai Indians will play their first match of the IPL 2026 season on March 29 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.

Who is leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians will be led by Hardik Pandya in the IPL 2026 season.

Why has the IPL 2026 schedule been released in phases?

The IPL 2026 schedule is being released in segments due to upcoming state assembly elections.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Sharma IPL Schedule Mumbai Indians MI IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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