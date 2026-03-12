Mumbai Indians To Win IPL 2026? This Schedule Pattern Hints At It

A fascinating "coincidence" in IPL 2026 schedule has sent social media into a frenzy, suggesting that Mumbai Indians (MI) might be destined for their sixth title.

The theory centers on the tournament opener. On March 28, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Historically, the only other time an IPL season began with an RCB vs SRH clash was in 2017 (the opening game of the 10th edition).

The 2017 Connection:

Opener: SRH vs RCB (April 5, 2017)

Champion: Mumbai Indians

While cricket is decided on the field, MI fans are holding onto this "lucky charm" pattern. After a tough few years in transition, the blue-and-gold brigade - now back under the leadership of Hardik Pandya with Mahela Jayawardene returning as coach - will be looking to turn this superstition into reality.

MI IPL 2026 Schedule - Phase 1

BCCI has officially released the Phase 1 schedule for all teams, including Mumbai Indians (MI) for 2026 season. Under leadership of Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions will play four matches between March 29 and April 12.

Due to upcoming state assembly elections, the schedule has been released in segments, with MI starting their campaign at home before hitting the road.

Mumbai Indians Phase 1 Schedule

March 29 - vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM (IST)

April 4 - vs Delhi Capitals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - 3:30 PM (IST)

April 7 - vs Rajasthan Royals - ACA Stadium, Guwahati - 7:30 PM (IST)

April 12 - vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM (IST)

In IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians experienced a season of major transition and mixed results. Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, the team showed flashes of brilliance but struggled with consistency in their bowling department.

Despite strong individual performances from veterans like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, MI failed to secure a playoff spot, finishing in the bottom half of the table.

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