WATCH: Ground Staff Almost Blown Away! Terrifying Storm Hits PSL 2026; Toss Delayed

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PSL 2026: Weather has taken an unexpected turn at the Gaddafi Stadium, and not in the way fans had hoped. A massive storm, characterized by heavy rains and "powerful gusts of wind," has caused total chaos ahead of Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi match. The extreme weather has not only forced a delay in the toss but also led to a frightening scene involving the stadium's ground staff.

As the skies opened up over Lahore, the ground staff rushed to protect the pitch. However, the wind speeds were so intense that the heavy covers became nearly impossible to manage.

Ground Staff Struggle

In a video currently doing the rounds on social media, the sheer power of the wind is visible as it nearly carries away several staff members. The crew can be seen desperately clinging to the pitch covers as the wind threatens to lift them off the ground.

At least two members of the ground staff were seen falling to the turf as the wind yanked the covers from their hands.

Despite the falling rain and the risk of being swept away, the staff continued their efforts to secure the square, earning praise online for their dedication under such perilous conditions.

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IU vs. PZ: Match Status and Toss Update

The scheduled 7:30 PM IST start has been put on hold indefinitely. Currently, the pitch remains under a full set of covers, and the outfield at the Gaddafi Stadium is reportedly waterlogged. While fans were eagerly awaiting the showdown between Shadab Khan and Babar Azam, the weather has significantly dampened those expectations.

If the heavy downpour continues, match officials may be forced to call off the game, which would see the points shared between the two former champions. This weather disruption comes at a time when the PSL is already dealing with a packed schedule and high-intensity drama, including the recent Fakhar Zaman ball-tampering suspension.