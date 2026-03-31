IPL 2026: Is 163 Defendable For GT? Mullanpur’s Lowest Defended Total Revealed

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PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT) have put up 162 on the board, but the contest against Punjab Kings (PBKS) remains finely poised at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. While the score appears moderate, or even low at first glance, considering that even 200+ scores are being chased these days, the venue’s short history has already shown that outcomes here are far from predictable. In T20 cricket, totals in the 160s often sit in a grey area, challenging, yet far from unassailable. Given the nature of this surface, the game could swing dramatically depending on how the chasing side approaches the innings and how effectively the bowlers exploit conditions.

Lowest IPL Total Defended At New PCA Stadium

What makes Mullanpur particularly intriguing is its record for defending low scores. In IPL 2025, PBKS successfully protected a total of just 111, the lowest ever defended in the tournament’s history.

That remarkable result underlined how pressure situations and disciplined bowling can overturn expectations. Even modest totals can become match-winning scores if bowlers maintain control and force mistakes from the batting side.

For GT, this statistic will offer encouragement. If 111 could be defended at this venue, 163 certainly provides a stronger cushion, though it does not guarantee safety.

Pitch Behaviour Could Shape the Chase

The surface in Mullanpur has shown a tendency to assist bowlers as matches progress. Early on, batters can take advantage of pace and carry, but as the pitch wears, stroke-making can become increasingly difficult.

This shift often brings spinners and change-of-pace bowlers into the game, making middle overs crucial. Teams that lose wickets in clusters can quickly find themselves under pressure, even during seemingly manageable chases.

Titans’ Bowlers Hold the Key

For GT, execution with the ball will determine whether 162 proves enough. Early breakthroughs could tilt the contest in their favour, while tight spells in the middle overs may build pressure on Punjab’s batting line-up.

However, if Punjab Kings manage to negotiate the initial phase without significant damage, the chase could open up in their favour. The margin for error remains minimal, making this a finely balanced encounter heading into the second innings.