Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Russian Envoy To Iran Gives Big Update

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Russia’s ambassador to Tehran has said Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei remains in Iran and is not receiving treatment in Russia, countering widespread rumours about his whereabouts. The clarification comes as speculation continues over his condition and visibility following his appointment earlier this month. Mojtaba succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike at the start of the ongoing conflict on February 28. His absence from public view has fuelled questions about his health and control.

Russia Denies Treatment Claims

Russian Ambassador Alexey Dedov told a global Russian-language outlet that Mojtaba Khamenei is currently in Iran and has not travelled abroad for medical treatment. He added that the Iranian leadership has repeatedly maintained that the new leader remains in the country but is avoiding public appearances for security reasons.

The remarks come amid persistent rumours suggesting Mojtaba had been moved to Russia for treatment following injuries. Moscow’s statement appears aimed at dispelling such claims and reinforcing Tehran’s official position.

Absence Fuels Questions

Despite being named Supreme Leader, Mojtaba has yet to appear in public or deliver a recorded address. Instead, statements attributed to him have been issued through Iranian state media.

His continued absence has intensified speculation regarding his physical condition and the extent of his authority over Iran’s political and military structures. Reports from the United States have suggested he may have been wounded during the conflict, though there has been no independent confirmation.

Mojtaba assumed leadership following the death of his father in an airstrike carried out during the early phase of the war involving Israel and the United States. Since then, uncertainty around his status has remained a key point of discussion, as observers assess stability within Iran’s leadership during a period of heightened regional tensions.