MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Shares What She Wants To Be In Future

Since Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, he has focused on IPL and spending time with his family.

Photos often show Dhoni, his wife Sakshi, and daughter Ziva traveling together. Unlike many children of cricketers who follow in their parents’ footsteps, 10-year-old Ziva Dhoni has different aspirations.

During a recent visit to Haridwar, a video surfaced where Tanmay Vashisht, General Secretary of Shri Ganga Sabha, asked Ziva about her future plans.

She revealed that she wants to become a naturalist, dedicating herself to the environment. Sakshi supported her daughter’s choice, expressing hopes for Ziva to pursue this path professionally.

Following in her father’s footsteps of environmental awareness, Ziva is determined to make a mark in nature conservation, rather than cricket.

Watch Video

I want to become Naturalist : Ziva Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/r0gqRiLrEu — Chakri (@ChakriDhonii) October 25, 2025

Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2026?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni now plays exclusively in the Indian Premier League, representing Chennai Super Kings since the franchise’s inception.

Despite battling knee issues over the past few years, fans routinely ask after each IPL season whether Dhoni will continue, and the same question arose following IPL 2025.

Speculation about Dhoni’s participation in IPL 2026 has grown after a significant change in CSK’s management.

Chennai Super Kings owner N. Srinivasan has returned as chairman following the team’s poor performance last season. Having bought Dhoni in the inaugural 2008 season, Srinivasan shares a strong rapport with the CSK captain. This renewed partnership has fueled hopes that Dhoni could take the field again in IPL 2026.

When asked about playing in IPL 2026 during an event, Dhoni stated, “I can’t say anything right now; I’ll be able to tell you only a few months before the IPL.” A fan urged him, “You have to play, sir,” to which Dhoni replied, “What can I do about the pain in my knee?”

CSK captain’s candid remarks highlight that his participation will depend on his fitness, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates closer to the next season.