Emily In Paris Season 6 Confirmed: Netflix Renews Lily Collins Series

Netflix has officially greenlit Season 6 of Emily in Paris, extending Emily Cooper’s fashionable European journey yet again. The renewal comes on the heels of Season 5’s strong global performance and reaffirms the streaming platform’s confidence in the romantic comedy-drama led by Lily Collins. With Paris still serving as the show’s emotional and narrative anchor, creator Darren Star has hinted that while the series may flirt with new destinations, its heart remains firmly rooted in France.

Darren Star Hints at What’s Next, Without Leaving Paris Behind

Series creator Darren Star recently addressed the future of the show during a press conference in December, teasing the possibility of travel while reinforcing the show’s core identity. Without giving away plot specifics, he said, “There’s a lot of places I’d love to visit. But I think the show organically follows the storyline. The show is Emily in Paris. It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that it’s fun to think about."

His comments suggest that while Emily’s professional life may continue to open doors across Europe, Paris will remain central to her personal and career evolution.

Season 5’s Rome Chapter Struck a Chord With Viewers Worldwide

Season 5 expanded the show’s canvas by shifting part of the story to Rome. Emily was tasked with setting up a new Agence Grateau office in Italy, a move that once again blurred the line between ambition and romance. The season introduced Marcello Muratori, portrayed by Eugenio Franceschini, a wealthy fashion heir whose relationship with Emily added fresh emotional complexity.

The audience response was significant. According to Netflix data, Season 5 amassed 26.8 million views globally within just 11 days, emerging as the No. 1 TV series in 24 countries, including France, Italy, Brazil and Germany. It also landed in the Top 10 rankings across 91 countries, underscoring the show’s continued international appeal.

Unfinished Business Sets the Stage for Season 6

The fifth season concluded with several storylines left unresolved. Marcello earned control of his family’s cashmere empire and invited Emily to join him, an offer she ultimately declined in favour of her Paris-based career. Their split marked another emotional crossroads for Emily.

Meanwhile, Mindy Chen accepted a surprise proposal from Nicolas de Léon, despite Alfie openly warning her that it was a “big mistake." Adding to the uncertainty, Gabriel re-entered the narrative, hinting at yet another potential shift after inviting Emily on a yacht trip in Greece.

With Emily in Paris Season 6 expected to premiere in 2026, viewers can anticipate more emotional twists, career dilemmas and romantic complications—this time with higher stakes and deeper consequences.