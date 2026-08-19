Most Sixes In WTC History: Rishabh Pant Ranks Second

Test cricket has traditionally been associated with patience and long stays at the crease. However, the modern game has become increasingly aggressive, with batters regularly taking on bowlers and looking for boundaries even in the longest format.

The World Test Championship (WTC) has further highlighted this attacking approach. India's Rishabh Pant is one of the best examples. During the second innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Pant produced a quickfire half-century and reached a significant milestone. His two sixes during the innings took his Test tally to 100 sixes.

Rishabh Pant reached the landmark in just 89 innings, making him the fastest batter in Test history to hit 100 sixes in terms of innings.

His fearless batting style has made him one of the most dangerous players in Test cricket, as he regularly uses attacking strokes to put opposition bowlers under pressure.

Who has hit most sixes in WTC history?

The introduction of WTC has coincided with a more attacking brand of Test cricket. With every match carrying significant importance in the points race, aggressive batting can often give teams an advantage.

England's Ben Stokes currently leads the list of batters with the most sixes in WTC history. He has scored 3,857 runs in 64 WTC matches and has cleared the boundary 88 times for sixes. The England all-rounder's attacking approach has been a defining feature of his Test career.

Rishabh Pant occupies the second position. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 2,885 runs in 41 WTC matches and has smashed 80 sixes. Remarkably, he has reached that tally while playing considerably fewer matches than several other batters on the list.

Rohit, Gill and Jaiswal also feature

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is another prominent name among the WTC's leading six-hitters. He has scored 2,716 runs in 40 matches and hit 56 sixes. His aggressive approach, particularly after moving to the opening position, transformed the way he approached Test cricket.

Shubman Gill has also made the list, scoring 2,867 runs and hitting 46 sixes in 41 WTC matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been even more prolific with the big shots, hitting 45 sixes while accumulating 2,543 runs in just 29 WTC matches. England's Harry Brook, another batter known for his attacking style, has struck 44 sixes alongside 2,999 runs in 34 WTC matches.

India's Ravindra Jadeja also features among the leading six-hitters, with 42 sixes in the WTC.