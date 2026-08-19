IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Riles Up Dickwella! Sri Lankan Batsman Gets Out Soon After

WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Riles Up Dickwella! Sri Lankan Batsman Gets Out Soon After

Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to challenge Niroshan Dickwella during a heated exchange before the Sri Lankan edged a Prasidh Krishna bouncer to the wicketkeeper.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal challenged Dickwella to hit during the Test match.
  • Dickwella engaged in verbal exchange.
  • He was dismissed for 10 runs immediately following the challenge.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Dickwella Exchange: Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to get under Niroshan Dickwella’s skin during a tense phase of the India vs Sri Lanka Test in Galle, with the Sri Lankan batsman dismissed soon after an animated exchange with the Indian opener. Jaiswal was seemingly urging Dickwella to attack the Indian bowling through the leg side, setting up an intriguing battle between the two players. As things would turn out, his wicket came shortly after Jaiswal had seemingly challenged him. Check it out:

Jaiswal, Dickwella Exchange Words

Dickwella had an important role to play on the final day, with Sri Lanka needing their experienced batters to stay at the crease and frustrate India’s bowlers.

Jaiswal, however, continued the verbal pressure from his position behind the stumps. Dickwella responded while also exchanging words with an Indian slip fielder.

Read More: Dhruv Jurel's Catch Sparks Controversy! Sri Lanka Veteran Questions Decision

The Sri Lankan batsman did not appear interested in backing down and replied:

"Yes, I will, sir."

Jaiswal’s apparent challenge was simple, attack the bowling rather than sit back and defend.

Dickwella Falls After Jaiswal’s Challenge

The exchange quickly took on an intriguing twist when Dickwella faced Prasidh Krishna.

The Indian pacer unleashed a series of short deliveries, and Dickwella attempted to take on one of the bouncers. However, the shot produced an edge that carried through to the wicketkeeper.

Dickwella was dismissed for just 10 runs, which was another major blow for Sri Lanka.

His departure exposed the lower order to India’s attack and strengthened the visitors’ position as they pushed for victory and a 1-0 series lead.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the exchange between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Niroshan Dickwella about?

Yashasvi Jaiswal challenged Dickwella to hit sixes, implying an IPL opportunity if he did. Dickwella responded he would, shortly before being dismissed.

What was the immediate outcome after the verbal exchange between the players?

Niroshan Dickwella was dismissed for 10 runs on the very next ball after his animated exchange with Yashasvi Jaiswal. He edged a bouncer to the wicketkeeper.

What was Yashasvi Jaiswal's apparent goal during his challenge to Dickwella?

Jaiswal's apparent challenge was to urge Dickwella to attack the bowling rather than defend. He seemed to play a mind game to influence Dickwella's approach.

How was Niroshan Dickwella dismissed after the exchange?

Prasidh Krishna bowled a series of short deliveries to Dickwella. Dickwella attempted to take on a bouncer but edged it to the wicketkeeper, leading to his dismissal.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Aug 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Niroshan Dickwella India VS Sri Lanka IPL Yashasvi Jaiswa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Riles Up Dickwella! Sri Lankan Batsman Gets Out Soon After
WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Riles Up Dickwella! Sri Lankan Batsman Gets Out Soon After
Cricket
Dhruv Jurel's Catch Sparks Controversy! Sri Lanka Veteran Questions Decision
Dhruv Jurel's Catch Sparks Controversy! Sri Lanka Veteran Questions Decision
Cricket
Joe Root On Verge Of Breaking Test Record! Needs Just 79 More Runs
Joe Root On Verge Of Breaking Test Record! Needs Just 79 More Runs
Cricket
IPL 2027 Revised Start Date, Expected Schedule Window And Match Count
IPL 2027 Revised Start Date, Expected Schedule Window And Match Count
Advertisement

Videos

Bageshwar Baba Interview: Dhirendra Shastri Reveals the Turning Point That Changed His Life
Monsoon Havoc: From Mountains to Plains, Rain Triggers Chaos Across North India
Kolkata Hotel Fire: Free School Street Hotel Fire Raises Serious Safety Questions
ED Raid: ED Raids Azam Khan’s Premises in Delhi, Rampur and Saharanpur
Bihar Student Protest: Paper Leak, Unemployment and Recruitment Irregularities Fuel Student Agitation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget