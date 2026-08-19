Yashasvi Jaiswal challenged Dickwella to hit sixes, implying an IPL opportunity if he did. Dickwella responded he would, shortly before being dismissed.
WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Riles Up Dickwella! Sri Lankan Batsman Gets Out Soon After
Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to challenge Niroshan Dickwella during a heated exchange before the Sri Lankan edged a Prasidh Krishna bouncer to the wicketkeeper.
- Yashasvi Jaiswal challenged Dickwella to hit during the Test match.
- Dickwella engaged in verbal exchange.
- He was dismissed for 10 runs immediately following the challenge.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Dickwella Exchange: Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to get under Niroshan Dickwella’s skin during a tense phase of the India vs Sri Lanka Test in Galle, with the Sri Lankan batsman dismissed soon after an animated exchange with the Indian opener. Jaiswal was seemingly urging Dickwella to attack the Indian bowling through the leg side, setting up an intriguing battle between the two players. As things would turn out, his wicket came shortly after Jaiswal had seemingly challenged him. Check it out:
Jaiswal: “Come on, we need to see some sixes from you!”— Kavish (@kavish_tvk) August 19, 2026
Dickwella: “If you take me to the IPL…”
Jaiswal: “Hit some sixes, then I will.”
Next ball: Dickwella OUT!
Jaiswal played mind game very well. pic.twitter.com/XSP4ltdsdb
Jaiswal, Dickwella Exchange Words
Dickwella had an important role to play on the final day, with Sri Lanka needing their experienced batters to stay at the crease and frustrate India’s bowlers.
Jaiswal, however, continued the verbal pressure from his position behind the stumps. Dickwella responded while also exchanging words with an Indian slip fielder.
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The Sri Lankan batsman did not appear interested in backing down and replied:
"Yes, I will, sir."
Jaiswal’s apparent challenge was simple, attack the bowling rather than sit back and defend.
Dickwella Falls After Jaiswal’s Challenge
The exchange quickly took on an intriguing twist when Dickwella faced Prasidh Krishna.
The Indian pacer unleashed a series of short deliveries, and Dickwella attempted to take on one of the bouncers. However, the shot produced an edge that carried through to the wicketkeeper.
Dickwella was dismissed for just 10 runs, which was another major blow for Sri Lanka.
His departure exposed the lower order to India’s attack and strengthened the visitors’ position as they pushed for victory and a 1-0 series lead.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the exchange between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Niroshan Dickwella about?
What was the immediate outcome after the verbal exchange between the players?
Niroshan Dickwella was dismissed for 10 runs on the very next ball after his animated exchange with Yashasvi Jaiswal. He edged a bouncer to the wicketkeeper.
What was Yashasvi Jaiswal's apparent goal during his challenge to Dickwella?
Jaiswal's apparent challenge was to urge Dickwella to attack the bowling rather than defend. He seemed to play a mind game to influence Dickwella's approach.
How was Niroshan Dickwella dismissed after the exchange?
Prasidh Krishna bowled a series of short deliveries to Dickwella. Dickwella attempted to take on a bouncer but edged it to the wicketkeeper, leading to his dismissal.