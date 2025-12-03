Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Star Retires During IND vs SA ODIs, Setback For IPL Teams

India Star Retires During IND vs SA ODIs, Setback For IPL Teams

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran fast bowler Mohit Sharma has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, surprising many in the cricketing world.

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in 2015, represented the country in 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is, and featured in 120 IPL matches, taking 134 IPL wickets, 31 ODI wickets, and 6 T20I wickets.

Mohit confirmed his retirement through an emotional Instagram post, thanking the Haryana Cricket Association and expressing gratitude toward Anirudh Chaudhry for his support throughout the journey.

One of the standout moments of Mohit’s career came in IPL 2023, where he made a remarkable comeback and claimed 27 wickets, earning widespread praise. However, he couldn’t replicate that form in IPL 2025, picking up only 2 wickets in 8 matches for  Delhi Capitals, who had signed him for ₹2.2 crore before eventually releasing him.

Mohit Sharma’s retirement marks the end of an 12-year professional career that spanned domestic cricket, IPL success, and international appearances for India.

Mohit's debut for India

Mohit Sharma stepped into international cricket in 2013 and went on to represent India in 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is, picking up 31 ODI wickets and 6 T20I wickets.

He was also a member of the Indian squad that made it to the semifinals of the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Throughout his career, he continued to be a dependable performer for Haryana in domestic cricket.

However, it was the IPL that truly brought Mohit into the spotlight. After an impressive Ranji Trophy season in 2012-13, he earned a spot with the Chennai Super Kings, quickly becoming one of MS Dhoni’s trusted fast bowlers. He took 20 wickets in IPL 2013, and followed it up with a stellar performance in IPL 2014, where he won Purple Cap for his 23 wickets in 16 matches - thanks to his skillful variations, disciplined lengths, and cleverly disguised slower deliveries at the death.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 07:34 PM (IST)
