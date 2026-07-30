Mohammed Shami Heading Towards Retirement? Report Reveals Big Update

Mohammed Shami continues to find himself on the sidelines of the national setup, with reports suggesting that the selection committee is prioritizing a transition toward younger fast-bowling options.

Despite playing a pivotal role in India’s past successes - including the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy - the 35-year-old pacer has struggled to reclaim his spot across formats.

Key Takeaways from Report by Sportstar

Out of Favour Since 2025: Mohammed Shami’s last appearance for the national side came during India's successful 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Since then, persistent injury management issues and workload concerns have kept him out of international series.

Shift Toward Youth: Led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, the selection panel is actively looking to build a sustainable seam attack for the future. Younger pacers - including Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna - are being given extended runs in the squad.

Domestic Stints vs. National Call-Up: Shami has returned to competitive action in domestic cricket for Bengal, but selectors remain cautious about his long-term physical durability for the multi-day and high-intensity international grind.

What Lies Ahead?

The door is not officially shut, but Shami’s path back to the Indian team hinges on sustained fitness and exceptional performances in domestic multi-day tournaments. However, with the national team management focusing on the next cycle of ICC events, the veteran quick faces an uphill task to break back into the side.