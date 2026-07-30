Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement

In a emotional announcement, former India vice-captain and Test stalwart Ajinkya Rahane has officially called time on his international and professional cricket career across all formats. The 38-year-old veteran took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, posting:

"Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful."

Watch Video

India batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats.



He posted on Instagram, "Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful"



(Video: Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/DRRSDzaHe2 — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

Ajinkya Rahane made his Test debut in 2013, becoming Team India’s Test Cap No. 278. He went on to become one of India’s most dependable overseas middle-order batters, playing key roles in memorable away victories in Australia, England, and South Africa.

The veteran batter amassed more than 8,000 international runs during his career. He represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, establishing himself as one of the team's most dependable batters.

Rahane's final international appearance came during India's 2023 Test tour of the West Indies. That series marked his last outing in the longest format for the national team.

His ODI career had effectively ended much earlier, with his most recent 50-over international coming against England in 2018. Rahane's last T20I for India was in 2016, when he featured against the West Indies, bringing his international journey in the shortest format to a close.

Historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Victory

Ajinkya Rahane's crowning moment as captain came during the 2020-21 Test series in Australia. Stepping up in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahane led a severely depleted Indian side to a legendary 2-1 series win, highlighted by his masterpiece century in Melbourne Test.

Beyond Test cricket, he represented India across 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, compiling over 8,000 international runs with 15 centuries.

Franchise & Domestic Legacy

A veteran of over 180 IPL matches, Ajinkya Rahane was a key contributor for teams including Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, while also remaining a cornerstone of Mumbai’s domestic success.