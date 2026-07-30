Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement

IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: India Batter Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement

WATCH: India Batter Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement

India batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 10:50 AM (IST)

In a emotional announcement, former India vice-captain and Test stalwart Ajinkya Rahane has officially called time on his international and professional cricket career across all formats. The 38-year-old veteran took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, posting:

"Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful."

Watch Video

Ajinkya Rahane made his Test debut in 2013, becoming Team India’s Test Cap No. 278. He went on to become one of India’s most dependable overseas middle-order batters, playing key roles in memorable away victories in Australia, England, and South Africa.

The veteran batter amassed more than 8,000 international runs during his career. He represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, establishing himself as one of the team's most dependable batters.

Rahane's final international appearance came during India's 2023 Test tour of the West Indies. That series marked his last outing in the longest format for the national team.

His ODI career had effectively ended much earlier, with his most recent 50-over international coming against England in 2018. Rahane's last T20I for India was in 2016, when he featured against the West Indies, bringing his international journey in the shortest format to a close.

Historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Victory

Ajinkya Rahane's crowning moment as captain came during the 2020-21 Test series in Australia. Stepping up in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rahane led a severely depleted Indian side to a legendary 2-1 series win, highlighted by his masterpiece century in Melbourne Test.

Beyond Test cricket, he represented India across 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, compiling over 8,000 international runs with 15 centuries.

Franchise & Domestic Legacy

A veteran of over 180 IPL matches, Ajinkya Rahane was a key contributor for teams including Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, while also remaining a cornerstone of Mumbai’s domestic success.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 30 Jul 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajinkya Rahane Ajinkya Rahane News Ajinkya Rahane Retirement
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: India Batter Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement
Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement
Cricket
Mohammed Shami Heading Towards Retirement? Report Reveals Big Update
Mohammed Shami Heading Towards Retirement? Report Reveals Big Update
Cricket
ICC Takes Action Against Two Pakistan Bowlers For Breaching Regulations
ICC Takes Action Against Two Pakistan Bowlers For Breaching Regulations
Cricket
Watch: Babar Azam Trends For His English, Not Just Pakistan's Defeat
Watch: Babar Azam Trends For His English, Not Just Pakistan's Defeat
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Ram Gopal Yadav Accuses BJP of Double Standards Over Pellet Gun and Firing Debate
Paper Leak & Pellet Gun Row: Paper Leak Bill Moves to Rajya Sabha Amid Political Clash Over Pellet Gun Controversy
Bankipur Bypoll: Clash Reported Between Jan Suraaj and BJP Supporters at Bankipur Polling Booths
Bankipur Bypoll: Ram Kripal Yadav Targets Prashant Kishor After Casting Vote in Bankipur Bypoll
Assembly Bypolls: Voting Begins for Three High-Profile Assembly Bypolls in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget