Mohammed Shami, Bengal Govt Get SC Notice Over Hasin Jahan's Maintenance Hike Request

Mohammed Shami, Bengal Govt Get SC Notice Over Hasin Jahan's Maintenance Hike Request

The bench observed that the interim maintenance amount fixed by the Calcutta High Court appeared to be “quite handsome.”

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Supreme Court of India has issued notices to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and the West Bengal government in response to a plea filed by Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, seeking an increase in her maintenance allowance.

During the proceedings, the bench observed that the interim maintenance amount fixed by the Calcutta High Court appeared to be “quite handsome.”

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had directed Shami to pay a total monthly maintenance of ₹4 lakh, which includes ₹1.5 lakh for Hasin Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter. Jahan has now approached the apex court, requesting a revision of the amount, claiming that the current maintenance does not adequately meet her and her child’s expenses.

The Supreme Court has sought responses from both Shami and the state government before taking a final decision on the matter.

Has Mohammed Shami already played his final match for India?

The question has gained traction after BCCI left the veteran pacer out of the squad for the upcoming home Test series against South Africa. Many believe the decision signals the selectors’ intent to move on from the experienced bowler.

Despite his recent domestic performances - including a strong showing in the Ranji Trophy where he proved both fitness and form - Shami continues to be overlooked.

The 35-year-old has repeatedly expressed his desire to represent India again, but the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel seems to have different plans for the team’s pace department.

As speculation about Shami’s international future intensifies, former India opener Aakash Chopra has stepped in to calm the chatter, clarifying that no official decision regarding Shami’s retirement or exclusion from future plans has been made.

"I won't say that it's curtains. Many on social media are claiming that you won't see Shami playing for India again. I don't think that's the case. No such verdict has been passed by the jury. He can get a chance again, provided he keeps picking up wickets and lasts an entire season," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Shami Hasin Jahan Mohammed Shami Wife Mohammed Shami News SUpreme COurt

