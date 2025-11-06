Mohammad Shami Opens Up On Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Captaincy Comparisons - Check YouTube Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mohammad Shami uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel, answering various questions from fans.

One of those questions was about how different his experience was playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. Notably, the veteran pacer refrained from any comparisons, stating this (translated in English):

"I believe this question has been asked to me at least 10,000 times, and I've already said that there's no room for controversy here. Everyone has their own style of captaincy, it only depends on how your captain wants to play, and what is the team combination,"

Shami Refrains From Comparing His India Captains

Shami further said this on the question about Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit's captaincy differences (translated in English):

"I don't think captaincy comparisons should be done, all three of them are big names of the cricket industry, and there's no difference as such that they should be compared with each other"

He lifted the ICC Champions Trophy with India earlier this year, beating New Zealand in the final, but has been out of action from the national side since.

Although he was recovering from injuries initially after that tournament, the fast bowler has been excluded from the Indian team of late, despite playing the Ranji Trophy, one of India's most prestigious domestic competitions.

Mohammad Shami: India Stats So Far

Mohammad Shami debuted for the Men in Blue in a One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan in January 2013.

Since then, he has gone on to represent India in all formats, recording impressive stats across the board thus far.

1) Tests

Matches - 64

Wickets - 229

Economy - 3.30

2) ODIs

Matches - 108

Wickets - 206

Economy - 5.58

3) T20Is

Matches - 25

Wickets - 27

Economy - 8.95

Shami has also played in the IPL since 2013, and has taken 133 wickets in 119 matches so far, representing franchises like Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gujarat Titans.