Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'He's Just A Slogger' Mohammad Amir Insults Abhishek Sharma On A Show

'He's Just A Slogger' Mohammad Amir Insults Abhishek Sharma On A Show

"He is just a slogger." Mohammad Amir on Abhishek Sharma's technique and consistency ahead of the Pakistan clash. Read to find out about the brewing rivalry and Abhishek's health status.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has sparked a fresh controversy ahead of the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup clash by labeling Indian opener Abhishek Sharma a "slogger".

Speaking on the Pakistani talk show 'Haarna Mana Hai', Amir questioned the rising star’s technical foundation, claiming that Abhishek’s high-risk brand of cricket makes him prone to frequent failures.

He stated that based on the limited footage he has seen, the batter feels compelled to go hard at every delivery, which leads to scores of 0, 10, or 20 in most innings. Amir further noted that he would only consider Abhishek a "proper batter" once he proves he can tackle swinging deliveries with the same velocity he uses for flatter tracks.

Watch Video

;

Amir's Blueprint For Taking Abhishek Sharma's Wicket

Beyond questioning his technique, Amir offered a specific tactical blueprint for Pakistan's bowlers to neutralize the left-hander. He suggested that the most effective way to stop Abhishek is by bowling at his body, as the batter tends to stand still and wait for deliveries in a specific hitting zone.

While Amir acknowledged that Abhishek has the potential to hurt an opponent on his day, he maintained that the "chances of failure are high" due to a lack of technical versatility. This psychological warfare comes at a time when Abhishek is already battling a significant health setback.

Update On Abhishek's Availability On Feb 15

The Indian opener is currently in a race against time to regain full fitness for the Sunday showdown after being sidelined by a severe stomach issue. Abhishek was hospitalized for a day and has reportedly lost 2kg of weight due to the illness, which forced him to miss India’s recent victory over Namibia.

Despite these physical tolls, the Indian team management has not yet officially ruled him out of the Pakistan match. Fans are now watching closely to see if the youngster can recover in time to answer Amir’s "slogger" taunt on the field.

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mohammad Amir say about Abhishek Sharma's batting?

Mohammad Amir labeled Abhishek Sharma a

How does Mohammad Amir suggest Pakistan bowlers dismiss Abhishek Sharma?

Amir advises bowling at Abhishek's body, stating this tactic can exploit his tendency to stand still and wait for deliveries in his hitting zone.

What health issue is Abhishek Sharma currently facing?

Abhishek Sharma is recovering from a severe stomach issue that led to hospitalization and weight loss, causing him to miss a recent match.

Is Abhishek Sharma confirmed to play in the India vs. Pakistan match?

The Indian team management has not officially ruled Abhishek Sharma out of the Pakistan match, despite his ongoing health setback.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammad Amir Abhishek Sharma IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Business
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget