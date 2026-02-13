'He's Just A Slogger' Mohammad Amir Insults Abhishek Sharma On A Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has sparked a fresh controversy ahead of the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup clash by labeling Indian opener Abhishek Sharma a "slogger".

Speaking on the Pakistani talk show 'Haarna Mana Hai', Amir questioned the rising star’s technical foundation, claiming that Abhishek’s high-risk brand of cricket makes him prone to frequent failures.

He stated that based on the limited footage he has seen, the batter feels compelled to go hard at every delivery, which leads to scores of 0, 10, or 20 in most innings. Amir further noted that he would only consider Abhishek a "proper batter" once he proves he can tackle swinging deliveries with the same velocity he uses for flatter tracks.

Watch Video

Muhammad Amir on Abhishek Sharma:



"Honestly, he's just a slogger. His chances of failure are high. He’s not a technically sound batsman. It’s not difficult to tackle such a batsman if you bowl on the body line. He will also struggle against slow balls." pic.twitter.com/6lsABj8sdl — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 13, 2026

;

Amir's Blueprint For Taking Abhishek Sharma's Wicket

Beyond questioning his technique, Amir offered a specific tactical blueprint for Pakistan's bowlers to neutralize the left-hander. He suggested that the most effective way to stop Abhishek is by bowling at his body, as the batter tends to stand still and wait for deliveries in a specific hitting zone.

While Amir acknowledged that Abhishek has the potential to hurt an opponent on his day, he maintained that the "chances of failure are high" due to a lack of technical versatility. This psychological warfare comes at a time when Abhishek is already battling a significant health setback.

Update On Abhishek's Availability On Feb 15

The Indian opener is currently in a race against time to regain full fitness for the Sunday showdown after being sidelined by a severe stomach issue. Abhishek was hospitalized for a day and has reportedly lost 2kg of weight due to the illness, which forced him to miss India’s recent victory over Namibia.

Despite these physical tolls, the Indian team management has not yet officially ruled him out of the Pakistan match. Fans are now watching closely to see if the youngster can recover in time to answer Amir’s "slogger" taunt on the field.