IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketPat Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood To Miss IPL 2027? Australia Coach Responds

Pat Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood To Miss IPL 2027? Australia Coach Responds

McDonald emphasized that exposure to high-level T20 franchise cricket offers clear benefits, provided players avoid burnout:

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 01:06 PM (IST)

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has stated that participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains part of the team's long-term strategy, but player workloads - especially for fast bowlers - will be closely monitored during a demanding 12-month international schedule.

Australia is set to play 20 Test matches and 14 white-ball internationals over the next year, featuring a home series against Bangladesh, a five-Test tour of India, a potential World Test Championship (WTC) final, and the Ashes in England. The 2027 IPL window falls directly between the India Test series and the WTC final.

IPL as a Performance Tool

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, McDonald emphasized that exposure to high-level T20 franchise cricket offers clear benefits, provided players avoid burnout:

"I know people will start talking about the IPL and filling that time and what does that look like," McDonald told Cricinfo.

"I've said this before, the IPL is part of our management plan for a lot of our players, and to expose our best players in what I believe is the best competition in terms of T20 cricket has its performance benefits as well. You've just got to balance that out."

Also Read | Lionel Messi Death Threat & FIFA World Cup Terror Plot Revealed: 'Blow Up Messi With Four Bombs'

Workload Management & Individual Decisions

McDonald highlighted that while the initial assumption is that players can manage both commitments, individual assessments will dictate final availability.

Protecting the Pace Attack: Managing the physical recovery of frontline fast bowlers (such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood) remains the coaching staff's top priority ahead of red-ball assignments. Rather than enforcing a blanket ban, decisions will be tailored based on each player's physical and mental status.

In 2023, key stars like Cummins, Starc, and Travis Head opted out of the IPL to focus on the WTC final and Ashes, an approach Australia may repeat if required.  

Published at : 08 Aug 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Travis Head IPL INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pat Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood To Miss IPL 2027? Australia Coach Responds
Pat Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood To Miss IPL 2027? Australia Coach Responds
Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Report Reveals Latest Details
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Report Reveals Latest Details
Cricket
Gautam Gambhir's Big Sri Lanka Experiment Backfires For Team India
Gautam Gambhir's Big Sri Lanka Experiment Backfires For Team India
Cricket
CM Pushkar Dhami Reacts To Rishabh Pant's Unusual Land 'Gift' Request
CM Pushkar Dhami Reacts To Rishabh Pant's Unusual Land 'Gift' Request
Advertisement

Videos

Prayagraj Clash: Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Outreach Triggers BJP-Congress War Ahead of UP Polls
Ranchi Politics: BJP Alleges Hemant Govt Is Dividing Students Ahead of Assembly Gherao
Ranchi Update: Govt Begins Talks With Devendra Mahto-Led Student Group Amid Day 15 Protest
Prayagraj Update: Tharoor Questions Student Outreach Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Youth Event
Ranchi Breaking: BJP Accuses Hemant Govt of Weakening Student Protest Through Separate Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget