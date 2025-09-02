Mitchell Starc’s Net Worth: Salary, IPL Earnings, And Endorsements

Mitchell Starc is widely regarded as one of Australia’s finest fast bowlers. From his early days as a promising youngster to becoming a global cricketing superstar, Starc has not only earned fame for his fiery pace and accuracy but has also built an impressive financial portfolio.

Let’s take a look at his net worth, salary, and brand endorsements.

Net Worth

According to reports, Mitchell Starc’s estimated net worth stands at USD 25 million (around ₹208 crore). His wealth comes from multiple sources, including his central contract with Cricket Australia, lucrative stints in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and endorsements with reputed global brands.

Salary

Mitchell Starc continues to be among the top earners in world cricket. As of 2024, his annual salary is around ₹12 crore, derived from his national team commitments and franchise leagues. His earnings further rise with match fees, bonuses, and performance-based rewards.

IPL Earnings

The IPL has been a massive contributor to Starc’s income over the years. His record-breaking signing in 2024 by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore made him the most expensive player that season. A year later, in 2025, he was picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹11.75 crore. Earlier in his career, he represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, earning ₹5 crore each in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Mitchell Starc’s IPL salary history:

2014 – Signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for ₹5.00 crore

2015 – Retained by RCB for ₹5.00 crore

2024 – Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a record ₹24.75 crore (most expensive player that season)

2025 – Picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹11.75 crore

Brand Endorsements

Off the field, Starc has secured endorsement deals with some well-known companies. His partnerships include brands like Audi, Raydel, and Kookaburra, which significantly add to his overall earnings.

