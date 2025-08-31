Most Runs In Single Asia Cup Match: One Indian, Three Pakistan Players

With less than ten days remaining for the Asia Cup 2025, excitement is building for the tournament starting September 9, with the final scheduled on September 28.

One record that has stood the test of time is the most runs scored in a single Asia Cup match, held by former India captain Virat Kohli since 2012.

Virat Kohli achieved this feat with a stunning 183-run innings while chasing Pakistan’s total in an ODI match. His performance helped India chase 330 runs comfortably, finishing the game with 13 balls to spare.

Babar Azam of Pakistan comes next, having scored 151 runs off 131 balls against Nepal in 2023, including 14 fours and 4 sixes.

Younis Khan, the former Pakistani batsman, holds third place with 144 runs off 122 balls versus Hong Kong in 2004, striking 8 fours and 3 sixes.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim also scored 144 runs off 150 balls against Sri Lanka in 2018, hitting 11 fours and 4 sixes.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik rounds out the top five, scoring 143 runs off 127 balls against India in 2004, including 18 fours and a six.

These innings remain benchmarks for batting brilliance in Asia Cup history, inspiring players in the upcoming 2025 edition.

IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2025

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as the two cricketing giants meet on the field.

Scheduled for September 15 in Dubai, this match is expected to attract massive viewership, given the intense rivalry and high stakes. Both teams have announced strong squads, blending experienced campaigners with young talent eager to make their mark.

India will rely on the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah to set the tone, while star all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be crucial in balancing the side.

Meanwhile, Pakistan boasts a formidable batting lineup led by Babar Azam, supported by Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, with Shaheen Afridi spearheading the pace attack.

With pride, momentum, and tournament positioning on the line, both sides are expected to play aggressively. India will look to continue its dominance in UAE conditions, while Pakistan aims to register a crucial win to strengthen its semi-final chances.