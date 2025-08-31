Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMost Runs In Single Asia Cup Match: One Indian, Three Pakistan Players

Most Runs In Single Asia Cup Match: One Indian, Three Pakistan Players

One record that has stood the test of time is the most runs scored in a single Asia Cup match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With less than ten days remaining for the Asia Cup 2025, excitement is building for the tournament starting September 9, with the final scheduled on September 28.

One record that has stood the test of time is the most runs scored in a single Asia Cup match, held by former India captain Virat Kohli since 2012.

Virat Kohli achieved this feat with a stunning 183-run innings while chasing Pakistan’s total in an ODI match. His performance helped India chase 330 runs comfortably, finishing the game with 13 balls to spare.

Babar Azam of Pakistan comes next, having scored 151 runs off 131 balls against Nepal in 2023, including 14 fours and 4 sixes.

Younis Khan, the former Pakistani batsman, holds third place with 144 runs off 122 balls versus Hong Kong in 2004, striking 8 fours and 3 sixes.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim also scored 144 runs off 150 balls against Sri Lanka in 2018, hitting 11 fours and 4 sixes.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik rounds out the top five, scoring 143 runs off 127 balls against India in 2004, including 18 fours and a six.

These innings remain benchmarks for batting brilliance in Asia Cup history, inspiring players in the upcoming 2025 edition.

IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2025 

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as the two cricketing giants meet on the field.

Scheduled for September 15 in Dubai, this match is expected to attract massive viewership, given the intense rivalry and high stakes. Both teams have announced strong squads, blending experienced campaigners with young talent eager to make their mark.

India will rely on the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah to set the tone, while star all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be crucial in balancing the side.

Meanwhile, Pakistan boasts a formidable batting lineup led by Babar Azam, supported by Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, with Shaheen Afridi spearheading the pace attack.

With pride, momentum, and tournament positioning on the line, both sides are expected to play aggressively. India will look to continue its dominance in UAE conditions, while Pakistan aims to register a crucial win to strengthen its semi-final chances.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Babar Azam Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
Television
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 After Battle With Cancer
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away After Battle With Cancer
Cities
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
India
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi and President Xi Signal Reset in Ties with Warm Handshake and Key Talks | ABP NEWS
Major Scare Averted: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi After Engine Fire Signal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Modi-Xi Meeting, Warns Against China’s Economic Infiltration | ABP NEWS
SCO Summit: After Galwan and Tariff Tensions, PM Modi-President Xi Meeting Draws Global Attention
India-China Summit: President Putin Arrives in China for SCO Summit; Set to Meet PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Two More Game Changer Warships – A Powerful Message To The World
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget