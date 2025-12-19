Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India's journey in the Men's Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 has reached a crucial stage with a semi-final clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai.

The clash, notably, was delayed a few hours from its original start time due to rain, but is now expected to go underway soon. The toss has been conducted, which India won and chose to bowl first.

For those interersted in catching the nation's young and upcoming stars in action, here are India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Streaming and TV broadcast details.

U19 Asia Cup: India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming

The U19 Asia Cup 2025 semi-final IND vs SL match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Note that an active subscription to the platform is mandatory to watch this semi final clash online. Having said that, there will also be a TV broadcast of this contest.

IND U19 vs SL U19: TV Broadcast

The India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semi-final will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Here is a look at India and Sri Lanka's Under 19 squads for the competition:

India - Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil

Sri Lanka - Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Vimath Dinsara(c), Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Aadham Hilmy(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Tharusha Navodya, Mathulan Kugathas, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Nethsara, Sanuja Ninduwara

India's wicket keeper, Abhigyan Kundu, is so far the top run-scorer of this tournament with 263 runs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young batting sensation, has the best strike rate, 177.95, in the competition thus far, and they both are expected to be top performers in this semi final clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai.