Mallika Sagar Net Worth: How Much Is IPL 2026 Auctioneer Worth?

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to begin today at 2:30 PM IST at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Over the years, several individuals have overseen IPL auctions, including Richard Madley, Hugh Edmeades, and Charu Sharma.

Since 2024, however, Mallika Sagar has taken the lead as the auctioneer, and she will once again be responsible for auctioning 369 players in 2026 mini-auction.

Mallika Sagar’s net worth

Mallika Sagar’s net worth is estimated at around $15 million (approximately ₹125 crore). Her wealth reflects a highly successful career spanning more than 20 years in the auction industry.

Sources of Income

Art Auctioneering: Mallika gained global recognition in the fine arts world, notably becoming Christie’s first Indian woman auctioneer in New York, earning substantial fees through art auctions.

Sports Auctioneering: She has commanded significant earnings as the auctioneer for major sporting leagues, including the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Women’s Premier League (WPL), and Indian Premier League (IPL).

Endorsements: Her pioneering role in sports auctions, particularly in the IPL, has also contributed to her wealth through brand endorsements and recognition.

How Mallika Sagar Became a Female Auctioneer

Mallika Sagar's journey to becoming a prominent IPL auctioneer is both unique and historic. Born in Mumbai in 1975, she has built a career at the intersection of fine arts and sports auctions.

Coming from a business-oriented family, her interest in auctions was sparked by a book featuring a female auctioneer as the protagonist.

Mallika earned a degree in Art History from Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia, and at the age of 26, she became the first Indian woman auctioneer at Christie's in New York, earning international recognition in the auction world.

A Trailblazer in Sports Auctions

Mallika Sagar has continued to break barriers in sports auctions. In 2021, she became the first female auctioneer in Pro Kabaddi League, and in 2023, she conducted the inaugural Women's Premier League auction.

She also handled IPL 2024 mini-auction and IPL 2025 mega-auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as well as the recent Women's Premier League mega-auction. Her growing legacy cements her role as a trailblazer in both sports and auctioneering globally.