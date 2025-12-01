Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Looking Back 2025: Top 3 Most Clutch Performances In Cricket

Top 3 Clutch Cricket Performances 2025: In 2025, fans witnessed several such standout displays across formats and tournaments, as certain players delivered when it mattered most.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket thrives on pressure, and every year delivers moments where players rise above the chaos to change the course of a match.

These clutch performances don’t just showcase skill, they reveal composure, grit and the ability to deliver when everything is on the line. From nerve-shredding chases to game-saving spells and explosive counterattacks, these are the instances that define careers and shift narratives.

In 2025, fans witnessed several such standout displays across formats and tournaments, as players stepped up in the tensest passages of play to tilt games single-handedly.

Here, we take a look at the top 3 most clutch performances in cricket from 2025, celebrating the players who delivered when it mattered most.

Most Clutch Cricket Innings From 2025

1) Travis Head: Ashes 1st Test

The first Ashes 2025/26 Test, held in Perth, saw 30 wickets falls within 2 days of play, with neither side able to breach the 200-run mark.

Nevertheless, a 205-run target was set for Australia to chase, which seemed like trouble. However, Travis Head completely changed the run of play, striking back with a blazing 123 off 83.

England were left bamboozled, as the Aussies sealed a historic 8-wicket victory.

2) Yuzvendra Chahal - PBKS vs KKR IPL

When the Punjab Kings (PBKS) hosted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their new home stadium, a series of quick wickets saw them scramble to 111 before being bowled out.

KKR looked set to walk away with 2 points, but Yuzvendra Chahal, an experienced Indian spinner, stepped up, securing 4 wickets, and in partnership with Marco Jansen, restricted the defending champions on just 95 runs, winning a low-scoring thriller.

3) Ibrahim Zardan - ICC Champions Trophy

Afghanistan are a rising force in the world of cricket, and they caused a major upset at the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Facing England, they were certainly not the favorites, but a fighting 177 off 146 from Ibrahim Zadran, as other fell on low scores saw them reach a total of 325, which turned out to be a winning one in the end.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Highlights Icc Cricket India Cricket Year Ender 2025 Sports Year Ender 2025 Cricket 2025 Match Winning Performances Cricket Viral Moments
Read more
