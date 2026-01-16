ICC's Big Move As Bangladesh Refuse India Trip For T20 World Cup 2026

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketICC's Big Move As Bangladesh Refuse India Trip For T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh’s Sports Adviser, Asif Nazrul, confirmed the upcoming visit from the ICC, led by veteran administrator Aminul Islam.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 01:08 PM (IST)

Deadlock over Bangladesh’s participation in upcoming 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has reached a critical stage, with a high-level ICC delegation set to arrive in Dhaka for urgent negotiations.

With the tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, just three weeks away, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the country's sports ministry have reaffirmed their refusal to send the national team to Indian soil.

"Non-Negotiable" Stance

The geopolitical friction between the two neighbors has bled into the sporting arena, leading Bangladesh to demand that all their fixtures - originally scheduled for Indian venues like Kolkata and Mumbai - be relocated to Sri Lanka.

However, he made it clear that Bangladesh’s position remains firm. "There is no chance of us changing our stance," Nazrul told reporters on January 15. "We are eager to play, but specifically in Sri Lanka. I strongly believe organizing this shift is not impossible."

High Stakes for ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) finds itself in a precarious position. Relocating matches at such short notice presents a logistical nightmare involving:

Broadcasting & Logistics: Moving equipment and personnel from India to Sri Lanka.

Ticketing: Refunding thousands of fans who have already purchased tickets for matches in Kolkata.

Precedent: Granting this request could set a precedent for other nations citing political or security concerns for future tournaments.

The Ticking Clock

BCB has acknowledged the arrival of the ICC team, tbut he exact date for the face-to-face talks remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, the ICC has reportedly asked the BCB to "rethink" its position, emphasizing that India has provided all necessary security assurances.

If a compromise isn't reached during the Dhaka talks, Bangladesh faces the risk of withdrawing from the tournament entirely, a move that would significantly impact the competition's group stages and commercial appeal.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Embed widget