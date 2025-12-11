Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Looking Back 2025: How Team India Fared In Test Cricket This Year

Looking Back 2025: How Team India Fared In Test Cricket This Year

India began the year by finishing their tour of Australia, having already trailed in the series after losing two of the first four Tests played in late 2024.

Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India featured in 10 Test matches in 2025, ending the year with 4 wins, 5 defeats, and 1 draw. The highlights included a historic 2-2 series draw in England and a dominant 2-0 sweep at home against West Indies.

Here’s a series-wise breakdown of India’s Test journey in 2025.

India vs Australia

India began the year by finishing their tour of Australia, having already trailed in the series after losing two of the first four Tests played in late 2024. In the fifth Test in Sydney, India were dismissed for 185 in the first innings, but managed to restrict Australia to 181, taking a narrow lead.

However, the visitors faltered again in the second innings, posting only 157, leaving Australia a modest chase. The hosts completed the job with 6 wickets in hand, sealing the series 3-1 and denying India a chance to level it.

India vs England

Between June and August, India travelled to England for a much-anticipated series under newly appointed captain Shubman Gill. The tour ended in a memorable 2–2 draw.

1st Test, Leeds: England claimed a 5-wicket win.

2nd Test, Birmingham: India bounced back emphatically, winning by a massive 336 runs.

3rd Test, Lord’s: Both sides matched each other at 387 in the first innings. England then made 192, setting India a manageable target, but the visitors fell short at 170, losing by 22 runs.

4th Test, Manchester: A rain-affected contest ended in a draw, leaving England ahead 2–1.

5th Test, The Oval: India needed a victory to square the series—and they delivered. In a tense finish, India clinched the match by 6 runs, resulting in a 2–2 series tie, a remarkable achievement on English soil.

India vs West Indies

India’s only Test series victory of the year came in October against the West Indies, which they won 2–0.

1st Test, Ahmedabad: India crushed the visitors by an innings and 140 runs. The match featured centuries from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and *Ravindra Jadeja (104)**, while Siraj, Bumrah, and Jadeja shone with the ball.

2nd Test, Delhi: India wrapped up the series with a 7-wicket win.

India vs South Africa

India’s final Test assignment of 2025 was a tough home series against World Test Championship winners South Africa, and the visitors proved too strong.

1st Test, Kolkata: After bowling out South Africa for 159, India managed 189, gaining a slim lead. South Africa replied with 153, setting a chase of 124. However, India collapsed to 93 all out, losing by 30 runs in a gripping contest.

2nd Test, Guwahati: South Africa dominated from the outset, piling up 489 in the first innings. India responded weakly with 201, and although the visitors did not enforce the follow-on, they declared at 260/5. India were bowled out for 140, handing South Africa a massive 408-run victory and a 2-0 series whitewash.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA Year Ender 2025 India Test Cricket Looking Back 2025
Read more
