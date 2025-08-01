Lionel Messi May Play Cricket With MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli At Wankhede

If you're a fan of football legend Lionel Messi, there's an exciting development you wouldn’t want to miss. The Argentine superstar may be visiting India later this year, possibly in December, and not just for a football-related event.

In a surprising crossover, Messi could be seen participating in a cricket match at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Messi may visit India in December

Lionel Messi might try his hand at cricket alongside some of India’s greatest cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. Though there’s been no official confirmation yet, discussions are reportedly underway to finalize the plans for this unique sporting spectacle.

According to The Indian Express, Messi’s presence at Wankhede is being considered for December 14.

“Messi will be at Wankhede Stadium on December 14. He is likely to play a cricket match, too, with former and current cricketers. The organisers will come up with a complete schedule once everything is finalised,” a MCA source told The Indian Express.

An event management company has formally requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to reserve the stadium for that date. A source close to MCA revealed that Messi could be part of a celebrity match that will feature legendary names from Indian cricket, both past and present.

Official details, including the schedule, are expected to be announced once the event is locked in.

Messi's last appearance in India was in 2011

This visit would mark Messi’s return to India after 14 years. His last appearance in the country was in 2011, when he led Argentina in a friendly football match against Venezuela in Kolkata. During his upcoming trip, he is also expected to visit Delhi and Kolkata, apart from Mumbai, between December 13 and 15.

Earlier speculation suggested that the entire Argentina football team could tour India in October, but those plans have reportedly been postponed for now.

The 38-year-old Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami, is also preparing for what is expected to be his final appearance in the FIFA World Cup next year. Having led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, fans will be eager to see him once again — this time, possibly wielding a cricket bat instead of a football.