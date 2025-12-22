Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaYogi Vows Bulldozer Action Against Codeine Cough Syrup Accused; Oppn Continues Protest In UP Assembly

UP CM vowed strict action against those involved in codeine cough syrup manufacturing, denying any related deaths in the state. He accused the SP of issuing licenses to involved wholesalers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday vowed bulldozer action against those involved in the manufacturing and  Codeine cough syrup accused, stressing that the syrup was not made in the state and that those involved will not be spared. 

The chief minister also rejected claims of deaths linked to codeine cough syrup consumption in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that no fatalities had occurred in the state due to the substance. “No deaths have taken place in Uttar Pradesh because of codeine cough syrup,” he said.

Adityanath added that strict action would be taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with the case. He further claimed that the state government had prevailed in court on the matter.

He launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and its leadership, alleging a pattern of evasion and questioning the opposition’s credibility during national debates, while also addressing allegations related to the misuse of codeine-based cough syrup in the state.

Addressing a public gathering, Adityanath said, "...'Desh ke andar do namune hain'. One sits in Delhi and the other in Lucknow. When there is any discussion in the country, they immediately flee the country, and I think the same thing is happening with your 'Babua'. He will also leave the country again for a trip to England, and you people will keep shouting here."

Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party, the CM alleged that the largest wholesaler involved in the case had been granted a licence during the previous SP government. “The biggest wholesaler, who was first caught by the STF, was issued a licence by the Samajwadi Party in 2016,” he said.

CM Yogi's remarks at the UP Assembly came as leaders of the opposition, including Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, staged a protest, both inside and outside the Assembly, demanding a discussion on the cough syrup matter.

The opposition uproar continued after the remarks by CM Yogi Adityanath. 

Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday called for bulldozer action against the "mafias" involved in the alleged illegal codeine syrup racket, even if they belong to the Samajwadi Party. He had accused the BJP of hiding crucial case facts and alleged that the government was selectively using photographs to blame his party.

He made the statement in reference to teh backlash he is facing for his alleged photograph with cough syrup case accused.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
UTTAR PRADESH YOGI ADITYANATH AKhilesh Yadav Codeine Cough Syrup
