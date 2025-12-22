JD Vance Criticises Firms For Bypassing American Labour, Backs H-1B Visa Restrictions

US Vice President JD Vance, speaking at the annual AmericaFest convention organised by conservative student group Turning Point USA, criticised slammed firms that prioritise cheaper overseas labour over domestic employees. “We believe it is wrong for companies to bypass American labour just to go for cheaper options in the third world,” Vance said on Sunday, voicing support for the H-1B visa crackdown under the Trump administration.

Vance emphasised that this stance reflects not only economic concerns but also a moral philosophy rooted in respect for work. He argued that government efforts to restrict H-1B visasachieved without new legislation from Congress—reinforce the inherent dignity of human labour and protect American jobs from outsourcing.

On H-1B Visa Restrictions

Addressing the H-1B issue specifically, Vance asked, “Why have we worked, without the help of Congress, to restrict H-1B visas?” He answered his own question, reiterating, “Because we believe it is wrong for companies to bypass American labour just to go for cheaper options in the third world.” The policy, according to Vance, is a step toward ensuring that American workers are not displaced in pursuit of lower-cost labour abroad.

Broader Context and Industry Concerns

Vance also framed his remarks within a wider discussion of “true Christian politics,” saying, “True Christian politics cannot just be about the protection of the unborn or the promotion of the family, as important as those things absolutely are. It must be at the heart of our full understanding of government.”

Meanwhile, major tech firms including Google and Apple have cautioned employees on US work visas against international travel. Business Insider reported that visa stamping delays of up to 12 months, due to new social media screening rules, could leave staff stranded outside the US. Immigration law firms highlighted the risks, signalling a growing challenge for companies navigating visa regulations.