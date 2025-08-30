Kieron Pollard Achieves Rare Feat, Only Second Player Ever To Do So

In the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, the clash between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals witnessed history as veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard reached a massive milestone in T20 cricket.

Though he scored only an unbeaten 19 off 9 balls (2 fours, 1 six), it was enough for him to etch his name among the greats. With this knock, Pollard became only the second cricketer in the world to cross 14,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Pollard achieved this landmark in his 712th match, which also includes 1 century and 64 half-centuries.

Alongside his batting feats, he has also claimed 332 wickets with the ball. He now sits just behind fellow West Indian legend Chris Gayle, who amassed 14,562 T20 runs with 22 centuries and 88 fifties, along with 88 wickets.

Alex Hales is third on the list with 13,950 runs in 508 matches, including 7 hundreds and 88 fifties.

As for the match, Barbados Royals put up 178/6 in 20 overs, powered by Sherfane Rutherford (45), Kadeem (41), and Rovman Powell (31). In reply, Trinbago Knight Riders chased down the target comfortably in 17.5 overs, losing only three wickets. Colin Munro (67) and Nicholas Pooran (65) starred with the bat, guiding their team to a 7-wicket victory.

Pollard's IPL career

Kieron Pollard has been one of the most impactful all-rounders in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Making his debut with Mumbai Indians in 2009, Pollard quickly established himself as a destructive middle-order batsman and a handy fast bowler.

Known for his powerful hitting, he has played numerous match-winning innings, often turning games in the final overs.

Over the years, Pollard has become synonymous with Mumbai Indians’ success, contributing to multiple IPL titles. Apart from his batting, his medium-fast bowling and athletic fielding add significant value. With over a decade in the league, Pollard’s experience and leadership make him a true IPL legend.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: Shaheen Afridi Breaks Jasprit Bumrah’s Record Ahead Of Tournament