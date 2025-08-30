The countdown for Asia Cup 2025 has begun, with the tournament kicking off on September 9. India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group, making their clash on September 14 one of the most anticipated encounters of the group stage.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi lock horns with India’s strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Interestingly, both fast bowlers are already making headlines before the big contest—thanks to Afridi’s latest performance.

Shaheen's brilliant spell of 2/21

In the tri-series match against Afghanistan in Sharjah (September 30), Shaheen delivered a brilliant spell of 2/21 in 4 overs, helping Pakistan secure a 39-run win. With those two wickets, Afridi overtook Bumrah in the list of most wickets taken in T20 cricket.

Afridi now has 314 wickets in 225 matches, while Bumrah stands at 313 wickets from 245 matches.

As for the match, Pakistan posted 182/7 batting first, with skipper Salman Ali Agha top-scoring with a 36-ball 53. Afghanistan, in reply, managed only 143 runs in 19.5 overs, handing Pakistan a convincing victory. Along with Pakistan and Afghanistan, the UAE is also part of this tri-series.

Afridi’s T20 record highlights his dominance—best figures of 6/19 and five five-wicket hauls to his name. Bumrah, on the other hand, has registered a career-best of 5/10, showcasing his own match-winning ability.

Pakistan's 39-run win over Afghanistan

Captain Salman Ali Agha’s unbeaten half-century and a clinical bowling performance powered Pakistan to a 39-run win over Afghanistan in the opening match of the T20I tri-series.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 182/7, with Salman anchoring the innings with an impressive 53 not out, while Fareed Ahmad (2/47) was the pick of Afghanistan’s bowlers.

In reply, Afghanistan showed some resistance through Rashid Khan (39) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (38), but they fell short and were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf (4/31) was outstanding, while Shaheen Shah Afridi (2/21), Mohammad Nawaz (2/23), and Mehrub Hasan Muqeem (2/25) kept the Afghan batters in check to seal a comfortable victory.