Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA: Hardik Pandya Joins Elite Club With 100 T20I Wickets

IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya Joins Elite Club With 100 T20I Wickets

Hardik's performance follows his strong comeback from injury in the previous match where he was awarded Player of the Match.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 07:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the ongoing third T20I against South Africa on December 14, 2025, all-rounder Hardik Pandya achieved a significant dual milestone by becoming the third Indian men's bowler to take 100 T20I wickets, joining elite company with Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

A Historic All-Rounder Double

Hardik's achievement extended beyond just the 100 wickets; he also became the first seamer in the history of men's T20 Internationals to record a double of over 1,000 runs and 100 wickets.

This exclusive club previously only included three spin-bowling all-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, and Sikandar Raza.

His 100th wicket came when he dismissed Tristan Stubbs with a caught-behind in the powerplay, showcasing his crucial role as a key fast-bowling all-rounder for the Indian team. This performance follows his strong comeback from injury in the previous match where he was awarded Player of the Match.

India's100 T20I Wicket Takers

Arshdeep Singh - 112

Jasprit Bumrah - 101

Hardik Pandya - 100

The achievement solidifies his status as one of India's most impactful T20I players, offering a unique blend of power-hitting and valuable wickets with his seam bowling.

India on top - SA four wickets down!

India’s bowling unit has made an immediate impact despite key changes to the playing XI.

Harshit Rana, who came into the side as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, has already picked up two crucial wickets, while Arshdeep Singh has chipped in with one as South Africa slipped to four wickets down in the match being played in Dharamsala.

Bumrah was ruled out of the game due to personal reasons, with BCCI confirming that his availability for the remaining matches of the series is currently uncertain. In another forced change, Kuldeep Yadav was included in the XI in place of Axar Patel, who missed out after falling ill.

The five-match T20I series is finely balanced at 1-1. South Africa had earlier taken the lead by securing a 51-run win in the second T20I at Mullanpur, making the third match a crucial contest for both sides.

India’s early breakthroughs in this match have given them a strong foothold as they look to regain the lead in the series.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA Hardik Pandya India Vs South Africa
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
News
PM Modi Condemns Ghastly Bondi Beach Shooting, Says India Stands With Australia
PM Modi Condemns Ghastly Bondi Beach Shooting, Says India Stands With Australia
News
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
India
‘Never Allowed in India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
‘Never Allowed in India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget