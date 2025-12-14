IND vs SA: Hardik Pandya Joins Elite Club With 100 T20I Wickets

In the ongoing third T20I against South Africa on December 14, 2025, all-rounder Hardik Pandya achieved a significant dual milestone by becoming the third Indian men's bowler to take 100 T20I wickets, joining elite company with Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

A Historic All-Rounder Double

Hardik's achievement extended beyond just the 100 wickets; he also became the first seamer in the history of men's T20 Internationals to record a double of over 1,000 runs and 100 wickets.

This exclusive club previously only included three spin-bowling all-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, and Sikandar Raza.

His 100th wicket came when he dismissed Tristan Stubbs with a caught-behind in the powerplay, showcasing his crucial role as a key fast-bowling all-rounder for the Indian team. This performance follows his strong comeback from injury in the previous match where he was awarded Player of the Match.

India's100 T20I Wicket Takers

Arshdeep Singh - 112

Jasprit Bumrah - 101

Hardik Pandya - 100

The achievement solidifies his status as one of India's most impactful T20I players, offering a unique blend of power-hitting and valuable wickets with his seam bowling.

India on top - SA four wickets down!

India’s bowling unit has made an immediate impact despite key changes to the playing XI.

Harshit Rana, who came into the side as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, has already picked up two crucial wickets, while Arshdeep Singh has chipped in with one as South Africa slipped to four wickets down in the match being played in Dharamsala.

Bumrah was ruled out of the game due to personal reasons, with BCCI confirming that his availability for the remaining matches of the series is currently uncertain. In another forced change, Kuldeep Yadav was included in the XI in place of Axar Patel, who missed out after falling ill.

The five-match T20I series is finely balanced at 1-1. South Africa had earlier taken the lead by securing a 51-run win in the second T20I at Mullanpur, making the third match a crucial contest for both sides.

India’s early breakthroughs in this match have given them a strong foothold as they look to regain the lead in the series.