HomeNewsWorldBondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack

Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack

The shooting occurred during the “Chanukah by the Sea” event, attended by hundreds of people marking the beginning of the Jewish festival, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
One of the two gunmen involved in the deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday has been identified by Australian media as Naveed Akram, as authorities investigate what has now been declared a terrorist attack. At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured when gunmen opened fire during a crowded beachside event. Police said one attacker was shot dead, while the second was arrested and remains in critical condition. Investigators are also examining an improvised explosive device found in a vehicle linked to the attack.

ABC Australia reported that Naveed Akram, a man from Sydney’s south-west, is believed to be one of the attackers involved in the assault at the iconic Bondi Beach. Australian authorities said Akram’s home in the suburb of Bonnyrigg was being raided by police on Sunday evening as part of the ongoing investigation.

However, officials have not yet confirmed whether Akram was the gunman killed by police or the suspect who was taken into custody. Authorities said further identification details would be released once formally verified.

Terror Attack Declared, Explosive Found

New South Wales Police confirmed that at least 12 people were shot dead after two gunmen armed with automatic rifles opened fire shortly after 6.30 pm local time. One of the attackers was fatally shot by police at the scene, while the second was arrested and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said investigators had located an improvised explosive device in a car linked to the deceased attacker. “We have found an improvised explosive device in a car which is linked to the deceased offender,” he told a news conference.

Authorities later designated the shooting as a terrorist attack, according to The Guardian, though police said the specific target of the attack has not yet been officially confirmed. Several suspicious items found near the scene are being examined by specialist officers, and an exclusion zone remains in place.

Attack During Jewish Event

The shooting occurred during the “Chanukah by the Sea” event, attended by hundreds of people marking the beginning of the Jewish festival, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation aired footage showing two black-clad gunmen firing at people from a footbridge near the beach. Separate dramatic footage, filmed by a member of the public and broadcast on Australian television, showed a bystander tackling and disarming one of the attackers before pointing the weapon back at him.

Police said investigations are ongoing and urged the public to rely only on official updates.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Australia Bondi Beach . Australia Bondi Beach Shooting Naveed Akram
