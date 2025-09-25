Karun Nair Dropped From India Test Squad: BCCI Chief Selector Reveals Reason

The Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ajit Agarkar, held a press conference to announce the squad for India's upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Many individuals who went on the England tour have returned, while a few have been axed. One of them is Karun Nair, who had been called up to the national side for the first time in eight years this Summer.

India Expected More From Nair

Karun Nair's disappointing run in England has brought, what could have been a storied return, to an abrupt end.

"We expected a little bit more," said BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar about dropping the batsman from the Indian Test squad.

"That's the way it is, I mean, we feel Padikkal offers a little bit more at this point, and I wish we could give everyone 15 or 20 Tests, unfortunately, it doesn't work that way", he added.

After an impressive domestic season, and showing good form for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, Nair had been given another chance to represent India on the international stage.

During the England Tests, though, he only managed to score 205 runs in eight innings, the highest scores from which were 40 and 57.

IND vs WI Tests: Padikkal replaces Nair

Devdutt Padikkal has replaced Karun Nair in the Indian squad for the two West Indies Tests.

Ajit Agarkar referred to his recent Test outing for India A, as well as a few other key notes to justify the selection:

"Padikkal's been in the Test squad, I mean, he was in the Test squad in Australia, played in Dharamsala against England, got a 50 there, he's shown some decent form with India A, and frankly we expected a bit more from Karun on the England trip".

Devdutt Padikkal scored a 100 vs Australia A, representing India A in the first Test of a two-match series.