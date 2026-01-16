Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketKapil Dev vs Dawood Ibrahim: The Sharjah Dressing Room Moment

Kapil Dev vs Dawood Ibrahim: The Sharjah Dressing Room Moment

The incident has since passed into cricket folklore, but as a reminder of how one captain ensured that cricket, at least inside the dressing room, remained untouched.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)

Cricket has seen its share of strange moments, but few are as surreal as an incident involving Kapil Dev and Dawood Ibrahim in Sharjah during the mid-1980s. At the time, Sharjah was a buzzing hub for Indo-Pak cricket, drawing not just fans but powerful personalities from outside the sport.

Ahead of a high-pressure match, the Indian team was gathered in the dressing room, focused on preparations.

Suddenly, an unfamiliar man walked in. He wasn’t a player, coach, or official - just someone confidently entering a space meant to be private. Some players assumed he was an associate of a sponsor or a well-known face accompanying organisers. No one imagined who he really was.

The visitor was polite, smiling, and spoke casually. He reportedly told the team that if India managed to beat Pakistan, each player would be gifted a car.

For a brief moment, the offer sounded bizarre rather than threatening. The players were young, the setting was informal, and Sharjah cricket had a reputation for attracting unusual characters.

That’s when Kapil Dev, then India's captain, stepped in.

Kapil didn't ask for introductions or explanations. He simply noticed that an outsider had entered the dressing room - and that, for him, crossed a line.

Calm but firm, Kapil asked the man to leave immediately. There was no drama, no raised voices. The visitor complied and quietly walked out.

At the time, Kapil Dev had no idea that the man he had just dismissed would later be known as one of India's most infamous underworld figures. For Kapil, the issue wasn't power, money, or influence - it was about protecting his team's space and focus.

Only much later did the players realise that the man was Dawood Ibrahim.

The revelation added a chilling layer to what had seemed like an odd but harmless interruption. In hindsight, the moment became a powerful reflection of Kapil's leadership - instinctive, uncompromising, and rooted in integrity.

The incident has since passed into cricket folklore, often retold not for shock value, but as a reminder of a time when the sport brushed uncomfortably close to the outside world - and how one captain ensured that cricket, at least inside the dressing room, remained untouched.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Dev Dawood Ibrahim IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Sharjah 1986
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
World
US Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next
US Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget