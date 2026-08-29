Watch: Javed Miandad Breaks Down In Tears After Imran Khan's Sons' Interview

Javed Miandad shared the dressing room with Imran Khan during one of the most dominant periods in Pakistan cricket and witnessed the former captain's influence at close range. The two played together for a Pakistan side that was regarded as one of the strongest teams in international cricket.

Imran later entered politics and eventually became Pakistan's prime minister. However, the 73-year-old former cricketer has been behind bars in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases. Imran has consistently rejected the allegations, maintaining that the cases against him are politically driven. He recently underwent a medical examination in Islamabad before being taken back to prison.

Following an interview with Imran's sons that attracted international attention, Miandad became emotional while discussing the former Pakistan captain's current situation. The former batter broke down in tears while speaking about Imran during an interview.

"He is an honest man. He is not someone who engages in corrupt practices, otherwise he would have done a lot of things. What will happen if you let him out? Will he eat or damage someone? He is also someone's son. I always think about what he must be doing," Miandad said on the Narrative YouTube channel.

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Today, Javed Miandad hit such a six that he won the hearts of the entire nation❤️@ImranKhanPTI @ImranRiazKhan @PTIOfficialUSA pic.twitter.com/vR24GZm6JI — Dr. Naghma M (@mali03) August 28, 2026

Imran remains one of the most celebrated figures in Pakistan's cricket history. Under his captaincy, Pakistan won the 1992 ODI World Cup, securing the country's first and only World Cup title in the format.

The emotional reaction from Miandad came a day after Imran's sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, spoke to former England cricketer Michael Atherton. The brothers appeared on Sky Sports during the lunch interval of the second Test at Lord's on Thursday, where they discussed their father's situation.