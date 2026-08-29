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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Javed Miandad Breaks Down In Tears After Imran Khan's Sons' Interview

Watch: Javed Miandad Breaks Down In Tears After Imran Khan's Sons' Interview

Miandad became emotional while discussing Imran Khan's current situation. The former Pakistan batter broke down in tears while speaking about Imran during an interview.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 07:02 AM (IST)

Javed Miandad shared the dressing room with Imran Khan during one of the most dominant periods in Pakistan cricket and witnessed the former captain's influence at close range. The two played together for a Pakistan side that was regarded as one of the strongest teams in international cricket.

Imran later entered politics and eventually became Pakistan's prime minister. However, the 73-year-old former cricketer has been behind bars in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases. Imran has consistently rejected the allegations, maintaining that the cases against him are politically driven. He recently underwent a medical examination in Islamabad before being taken back to prison.

Following an interview with Imran's sons that attracted international attention, Miandad became emotional while discussing the former Pakistan captain's current situation. The former batter broke down in tears while speaking about Imran during an interview.

"He is an honest man. He is not someone who engages in corrupt practices, otherwise he would have done a lot of things. What will happen if you let him out? Will he eat or damage someone? He is also someone's son. I always think about what he must be doing," Miandad said on the Narrative YouTube channel.

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Imran remains one of the most celebrated figures in Pakistan's cricket history. Under his captaincy, Pakistan won the 1992 ODI World Cup, securing the country's first and only World Cup title in the format.

The emotional reaction from Miandad came a day after Imran's sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan, spoke to former England cricketer Michael Atherton. The brothers appeared on Sky Sports during the lunch interval of the second Test at Lord's on Thursday, where they discussed their father's situation.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Javed Miandad Imran Khan Pakistan Imran Khan Sons Interview
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