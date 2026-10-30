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English NewsSportsCricketFan Breaks Down In Tears After Getting Virat Kohli's Autograph - Watch

Fan Breaks Down In Tears After Getting Virat Kohli's Autograph - Watch

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on November 4, with the teams set to compete in a five-match series.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 09:29 AM (IST)

India's upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand is scheduled to begin on November 4, 2026. Several members of the Indian squad have already reached New Zealand to prepare for the challenging conditions. Captain Shubman Gill and former skipper Rohit Sharma arrived earlier, while Virat Kohli's arrival was eagerly awaited by fans.

The wait is now over, as the star batter has landed in Auckland. Pictures and videos of Kohli leaving the airport have surfaced on social media, with one particular interaction with a fan grabbing everyone's attention.

Virat Kohli arrives in New Zealand

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on November 4, with the teams set to compete in a five-match series. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma had arrived in New Zealand ahead of the opening encounter to get accustomed to the local conditions. Gill has also begun his training sessions.

Meanwhile, Kohli was in India over the past few days, where videos of his practice sessions had emerged on social media. He has now joined his teammates in New Zealand, with footage showing him arriving at Auckland Airport and making his way out of the terminal.

Female fan breaks down in tears after getting Kohli's autograph

One particularly heartwarming moment from Kohli's arrival has caught the attention of cricket fans. A video circulating on social media shows a female supporter approaching the Indian batter at the airport for an autograph.

According to the video, the fan told Kohli that she had been waiting at the airport for two days, hoping to meet him and get his signature. The star cricketer obliged and signed her poster before continuing on his way.

WATCH VIDEO

The gesture meant a great deal to the supporter, who became emotional and burst into tears after receiving the autograph. Sports platform RevSportz also shared a video of the touching interaction, which has been attracting attention online.

Virat Kohli arrives in impressive form

Kohli will enter the New Zealand ODI series with considerable confidence following a productive run with the bat. Across his last five innings, he has accumulated 307 runs, including a century and two half-centuries.

One of his standout performances came against the West Indies in the first ODI on September 27, when he scored an unbeaten 139. The experienced batter will now aim to maintain his impressive form against New Zealand and make another significant contribution to India's campaign.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 4th T20I IND Vs NZ VIrat Kohli
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