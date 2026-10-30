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English NewsSportsIPLIPL 2027: Mumbai Indians Announce New Batting And Bowling Coach

IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians Announce New Batting And Bowling Coach

MI have made key additions to their support staff as they prepare for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 10:56 AM (IST)

Mumbai Indians have announced big changes to their coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The franchise has appointed former India cricketer Robin Uthappa as its new batting coach, while former New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan will take charge of the bowling department.

With these appointments, MI have made key additions to their support staff as they prepare for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Major Changes To Coaching Staff

Kieron Pollard, who previously held the batting coach position, has been elevated to the role of head coach. With Pollard taking up greater responsibilities, MI have brought in Uthappa to oversee the team's batting department.

The franchise has also made significant changes to its bowling coaching staff. Mumbai Indians recently confirmed the departure of Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey from their respective bowling coach roles.

Former New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan has been appointed as the new bowling coach. McClenaghan has considerable IPL experience and is familiar with the Wankhede Stadium, having represented Mumbai Indians during his playing career.

T. Dilip Joins Mumbai Indians As Fielding Coach

Mumbai Indians have also added former India fielding coach T. Dilip to their support staff. He will take charge of the team's fielding department.

Dilip was an important member of India's coaching setup during a successful period in which the national team won three ICC trophies. His contribution, energy and innovative approach to fielding drills earned him considerable appreciation from players and supporters. Having worked extensively with international cricketers, he will now look to bring his experience to the IPL franchise.

Hardik Pandya Trade Speculation 

Apart from the coaching appointments, Mumbai Indians could also witness changes to their playing squad ahead of IPL 2027. Speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya's future has gained attention following reports suggesting that the all-rounder could potentially move away from the franchise.

According to these reports, as many as six IPL teams have shown interest in acquiring Hardik through a trade, including two franchises that have previously won the IPL title. However, no official confirmation regarding a potential transfer has emerged so far.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Robin Uthappa Mumbai Indians IPL IPL 2027
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