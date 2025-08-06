Jasprit Bumrah Shuts Down Test Retirement Rumours With Instagram Post

Jasprit Bumrah, Team India’s pace spearhead, has once again proven why he's indispensable in red-ball cricket. After a stellar performance in the recent Test series against England, where he featured in three matches, speculation around his potential retirement from the format started gaining traction.

His dip in pace during the second innings of the fourth Test in Manchester raised concerns, with some suggesting he might soon bid farewell to Test cricket.

However, Bumrah has decisively shut down these rumours.

Bumrah Clears the Air

The 31-year-old, currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC Test bowling rankings, had recently made a comeback from a serious back injury. That injury, sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, kept him out of action for several months.

During his rehabilitation, medical experts had reportedly advised the BCCI to carefully manage Bumrah's workload moving forward.

Keeping that in mind, head coach Gautam Gambhir had confirmed prior to the England tour that Bumrah would be rested for two of the five Tests.

As planned, he played in the first, third, and fourth matches. But fatigue in the Manchester Test sparked assumptions that the fast bowler might be nearing the end of his Test career.

Instagram Message Silences Doubts

Amid growing chatter, including comments from former cricketer Mohammad Kaif who hinted at Bumrah possibly stepping away from Tests, the pacer addressed the issue himself.

On August 5, Bumrah shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with photos from the England series. His caption read:

“We take back great memories from a highly competitive and enthralling Test series! Looking forward to what happens next.”

This one line was enough to assure fans that Bumrah has no intention of stepping away from the format any time soon.

Kaif’s Caution Sparks Speculation

Mohammad Kaif had earlier voiced his concerns during the fourth Test, pointing out Bumrah’s apparent physical struggles. He speculated that the pacer might decide to walk away from Tests if he felt unable to contribute at the highest level.

“If he feels he can’t give 100%, he may step away. His body isn’t supporting him like before. Indian fans might soon have to get used to watching Tests without Bumrah,” Kaif said in a video on social media.

Despite these observations, Bumrah’s response was loud and clear. India’s premier fast bowler is here to stay – and Test cricket fans can breathe easy, at least for now.