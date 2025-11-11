Jammu And Kashmir Create History With First-Ever Ranji Trophy Win Over Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jammu and Kashmir have broken a 65-year long win-less streak against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, beating them by 7 wickets chasing a score of 179.

The team sealed this first-ever victory with a four, playing at Delhi's home ground - the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

A quick-fire 133 off 147 deliveries from opening batsman, Qamran Iqbal, was key in this successful chase as other batsmen recorded low scores.

The Ranji Trophy is India's premier domestic competition in red-ball cricket, and before the Indian Premier League (IPL) played an incredibly vital role in a player being called up to the national team.

Delhi vs Jammu and Kashmir: Match Summary

🚨 A HISTORIC DAY IN JAMMU & KASHMIR CRICKET 🚨



- Jammu & Kashmir has defeated Delhi for the first time in Ranji Trophy history. 🔥🤯 pic.twitter.com/VxNFBOj7QW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 11, 2025

Delhi batted first in this Ranji Trophy match, posting 211 on the board. With low scores early on, scores of 64, 65, and 55 from Ayush Badoni (the captain), Ayush Doseja and Sumit Mathur, respectively, steadied the innings.

However, a string of ducks down the order prevented the side from posting a bigger and more challenging first innings score.

Jammu and Kashmir replied with 310, with a century from their captain, Paras Dogra, and 85 from Abdul Samad.

Delhi's batting order, particularly up top, bounced back in their second innings. Badoni and Doseja, once again, recorded good individual scores, allowing the team to hit 277 runs, posting a target of 179 on the board.

When it came to the chase, it was only Qamran Iqbal with 133 that help them secure the win, as other batsmen faltered. Iqbal remained unbeaten till the end, with his skipper alongside him on just 10 off 12 balls.

Have Jammu and Kashmir Ever Won Ranji Trophy?

Jammu and Kashmir have won the coveted Ranji Trophy on 10 occasions so far.

Delhi, on the other hand, has only won the competition 7 times, but it still took this long for the former to beat this side for the first time.