Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketJammu And Kashmir Create History With First-Ever Ranji Trophy Win Over Delhi

Jammu And Kashmir Create History With First-Ever Ranji Trophy Win Over Delhi

History made in the Ranji Trophy as Jammu and Kashmir land first-ever victory of Delhi in the tournament. They chased 179 with three wickets down.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jammu and Kashmir have broken a 65-year long win-less streak against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, beating them by 7 wickets chasing a score of 179.

The team sealed this first-ever victory with a four, playing at Delhi's home ground - the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

A quick-fire 133 off 147 deliveries from opening batsman, Qamran Iqbal, was key in this successful chase as other batsmen recorded low scores.

The Ranji Trophy is India's premier domestic competition in red-ball cricket, and before the Indian Premier League (IPL) played an incredibly vital role in a player being called up to the national team.

Delhi vs Jammu and Kashmir: Match Summary

Delhi batted first in this Ranji Trophy match, posting 211 on the board. With low scores early on, scores of 64, 65, and 55 from Ayush Badoni (the captain), Ayush Doseja and Sumit Mathur, respectively, steadied the innings.

However, a string of ducks down the order prevented the side from posting a bigger and more challenging first innings score.

Jammu and Kashmir replied with 310, with a century from their captain, Paras Dogra, and 85 from Abdul Samad. 

Delhi's batting order, particularly up top, bounced back in their second innings. Badoni and Doseja, once again, recorded good individual scores, allowing the team to hit 277 runs, posting a target of 179 on the board.

When it came to the chase, it was only Qamran Iqbal with 133 that help them secure the win, as other batsmen faltered.  Iqbal remained unbeaten till the end, with his skipper alongside him on just 10 off 12 balls.

Have Jammu and Kashmir Ever Won Ranji Trophy?

Jammu and Kashmir have won the coveted Ranji Trophy on 10 occasions so far. 

Delhi, on the other hand, has only won the competition 7 times, but it still took this long for the former to beat this side for the first time.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Ranji Trophy Ranji Trophy History Ranji Trophy Score Ranji Trophy Delhi Jammu And Kashmir Vs Delhi Kashmir Vs Delhi Ranji Jammu And Kashmir Ranji Trophy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Election 2025
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
Cities
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Now Severe; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Forensic Teams Probe Red Fort Blast Site As NIA Likely To Take Over Investigation | ABP NEWS
Breaking: 7 Identified, 2 Still Unidentified After Red Fort Blast; DNA Tests And Postmortems Underway
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lead 11 AM Meeting On Red Fort Blast; J&K Module, Umar Mohammed Under Probe
Delhi Blast: 9 Dead in Red Fort Metro Station Explosion, America Expresses Concern and Condolences
Breaking: Amit Shah to Hold a High-Level Meeting As Red Fort Blast Probe Intensifies; Four Detained
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget