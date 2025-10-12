Rinku Singh Gets Special Shoutout From RCB, Post Goes Viral Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Team India’s star batter Rinku Singh celebrated his 28th birthday, with wishes pouring in from fans, fellow cricketers, and cricketing bodies.

BCCI and IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were among those who shared special messages, with RCB’s post quickly going viral on social media.

RCB’s Special Birthday Post

RCB’s post on X read: "Wishing a very happy birthday to the Chad lad, everyone's favourite Rinku Singh! May your year be filled with success and match winning finishes. Enjoy your day!"

Wishing a very happy birthday to the Chad lad, everyone's favourite Rinku Singh! 🗿



May your year be filled with success and match winning finishes. Enjoy your day! 🎂🥳#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB @rinkusingh235 pic.twitter.com/GBwglI1mfS — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2025

BCCI also shared their wishes, calling him the “2025 Asia Cup winner and talented Team India batsman”.

Rinku Singh in Asia Cup 2025

Rinku was part of Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad but didn’t feature in the playing eleven initially.

When Hardik Pandya got injured before the final, Rinku Singh was brought in and faced only one ball, which he struck for a match-winning four, securing the title for India. He is now expected to play in the T20 series against Australia.

Career Highlights

So far, Rinku Singh has played 2 ODIs and 34 T20Is for India, scoring 555 runs in ODIs and 550 in T20s, including three half-centuries. In the IPL, he has featured in 58 matches, amassing 1,099 runs with the bat, including four half-centuries.

When Rinku expressed gratitude to KKR

Rinku Singh made his international debut for India in August 2023, following impressive performances for Uttar Pradesh and in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) setup.

Born in Aligarh, Rinku has been part of KKR since 2018. In the early years of his IPL career, he had limited playing opportunities, but the franchise continued to back his talent, patiently waiting for the right moment to deploy him consistently in the middle order.

Rinku also recounted a challenging moment from 2021, when he suffered a knee injury during a domestic match against Railways while attempting a risky double. He revealed that his primary worry was missing the upcoming IPL season, rather than the pain or severity of the injury itself.

“KKR backed me at my worst. There was a time I was fearing the worst after my knee injury in 2021. I was batting against Railways, wearing new shoes and spikes. I tapped my bat for a quick double and instantly heard a crack - I just fell to the ground," Rinku said while speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani.

“My first thought was about being ruled out. At that time, my contract was worth ₹80 lakh, and in those circumstances, that money was important to me. An MRI revealed it was a meniscus tear,” he added.