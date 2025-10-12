Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRinku Singh Gets Special Shoutout From RCB, Post Goes Viral Online

Rinku Singh Gets Special Shoutout From RCB, Post Goes Viral Online

Rinku Singh was part of Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad but didn’t feature in the playing eleven initially.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Team India’s star batter Rinku Singh celebrated his 28th birthday, with wishes pouring in from fans, fellow cricketers, and cricketing bodies.

BCCI and IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were among those who shared special messages, with RCB’s post quickly going viral on social media.

RCB’s Special Birthday Post

RCB’s post on X read: "Wishing a very happy birthday to the Chad lad, everyone's favourite Rinku Singh! May your year be filled with success and match winning finishes. Enjoy your day!"

BCCI also shared their wishes, calling him the “2025 Asia Cup winner and talented Team India batsman”.

Rinku Singh in Asia Cup 2025

Rinku was part of Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad but didn’t feature in the playing eleven initially.

When Hardik Pandya got injured before the final, Rinku Singh was brought in and faced only one ball, which he struck for a match-winning four, securing the title for India. He is now expected to play in the T20 series against Australia.

Career Highlights

So far, Rinku Singh has played 2 ODIs and 34 T20Is for India, scoring 555 runs in ODIs and 550 in T20s, including three half-centuries. In the IPL, he has featured in 58 matches, amassing 1,099 runs with the bat, including four half-centuries.

When Rinku expressed gratitude to KKR

Rinku Singh made his international debut for India in August 2023, following impressive performances for Uttar Pradesh and in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) setup.

Born in Aligarh, Rinku has been part of KKR since 2018. In the early years of his IPL career, he had limited playing opportunities, but the franchise continued to back his talent, patiently waiting for the right moment to deploy him consistently in the middle order.

Rinku also recounted a challenging moment from 2021, when he suffered a knee injury during a domestic match against Railways while attempting a risky double. He revealed that his primary worry was missing the upcoming IPL season, rather than the pain or severity of the injury itself.

“KKR backed me at my worst. There was a time I was fearing the worst after my knee injury in 2021. I was batting against Railways, wearing new shoes and spikes. I tapped my bat for a quick double and instantly heard a crack - I just fell to the ground," Rinku said while speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani.

“My first thought was about being ruled out. At that time, my contract was worth ₹80 lakh, and in those circumstances, that money was important to me. An MRI revealed it was a meniscus tear,” he added.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata Knight Riders Rinku Singh Royal Challengers Bangalore KKR RCB IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Seizes Multiple Pakistani Outposts Along Durand Line, 12 Soldiers Killed In Clashes
Taliban Seizes Multiple Pakistani Outposts Along Durand Line, 12 Soldiers Killed In Clashes
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
India
Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs
Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi Submits Final Candidate List to BJP High Command | ABP News
West Bengal: 3 Accused Arrested In Durgapur MBBS Student Gang Rape Case | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Issues Ultimatum to RJD Amid Seat-Sharing Dispute | ABP News
West Bengal: MBBS Student Gang Raped In Durgapur, Students Protest For Justice | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Heads to Delhi to Meet Rahul Gandhi | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget