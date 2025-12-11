Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Highest-Paid Indian Player In Each IPL Auction

IPL 2026: Highest-Paid Indian Player In Each IPL Auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) began with a bang in 2008, where MS Dhoni set the initial benchmark at ₹9.5 Crore - the highest bid overall.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction is a yearly economic indicator, and nothing tracks the league’s maturity better than the price paid for domestic talent.

The journey of the "Highest-Paid Indian Player" in each auction is a story of astronomical growth, strategic scarcity, and the ultimate premium placed on local stars.

The league began with a bang in 2008, where MS Dhoni set the initial benchmark at ₹9.5 Crore - the highest bid overall.

After a brief dip in the early years, the market surged again in 2011 when Gautam Gambhir fetched ₹14.9 Crore, a number that reinforced the necessity of strong, local captains.

The period between 2014 and 2015 solidified the trend, with Yuvraj Singh breaking the bank twice, culminating in a then-record ₹16 Crore. This established the Indian player as an elite, record-breaking commodity.

Highest-Paid Indian Player by IPL Auction Year

2008: MS Dhoni (₹9.5 Crore)

2009: Yusuf Pathan (₹1.89 Crore)

2010: Ambati Rayudu (₹12 Lakh - Highest uncapped)

2011: Gautam Gambhir (₹14.9 Crore)

2012: Ravindra Jadeja (₹12.8 Crore)

2013: Murugan Ashwin (₹30 Lakh)

2014: Yuvraj Singh (₹14 Crore)

2015: Yuvraj Singh (₹16 Crore)

2016: Pawan Negi (₹8.5 Crore)

2017: Karn Sharma (₹3.2 Crore)

2018: Jaydev Unadkat (₹11.5 Crore)

2019: Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy (₹8.4 Crore - Joint)

2020: Piyush Chawla (₹6.75 Crore)

2021: Krishnappa Gowtham (₹9.25 Crore)

2022: Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 Crore)

2023: Shivam Mavi (₹6 Crore)

2024: Harshal Patel (₹11.75 Crore)

2025: Rishabh Pant (₹27 Crore)

While overseas all-rounders briefly dominated the overall top bids from 2016-2021, the domestic market premium remained fiercely competitive. The 2022 mega-auction saw Ishan Kishan reset the Indian ceiling at ₹15.25 Crore, signaling a crucial shift back toward investing heavily in young, franchise-defining Indian talent.

The peak came in 2025, when Rishabh Pant not only became the highest-paid Indian but shattered the all-time IPL record with a staggering ₹27 Crore bid. This unparalleled figure underscores the strategic imperative in a squad-constrained league: securing a top-tier Indian player who offers leadership, consistency, and long-term viability is now the costliest decision any franchise can make.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump, Both Leaders Review India-US Strategic Partnership In Call
PM Modi Speaks To Donald Trump, Both Leaders Review India-US Strategic Partnership In Call
India
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Cities
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
India
IndiGo CEO Appears Before DGCA Amid Flight Crisis, Viral ‘Folded Hands’ Photo Sparks Buzz
IndiGo CEO Appears Before DGCA Amid Flight Crisis, Viral ‘Folded Hands’ Photo Sparks Buzz
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget