IPL 2026 Auction: Most Expensive Players From All 10 Teams

The biggest headline comes from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who retained Rishabh Pant for a record ₹27 crore, marking the highest retention in IPL history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The excitement for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is already building as fans eagerly discuss team strategies ahead of the mini-auction. Before the auction kicks off in December, all 10 franchises have confirmed their player retentions, with some surprising moves this season.

Such high-profile decisions always trigger intense debate on social media, as fans analyze team strategies and speculate about potential auction battles.

Most Expensive Retentions by Teams

LSG: Rishabh Pant: ₹27 crore

PBKS: Shreyas Iyer: ₹26.75 crore

SRH: Heinrich Klaasen: ₹23 crore

RCB: Virat Kohli: ₹21 crore

CSK: Sanju Samson / Ruturaj Gaikwad: ₹18 crore

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal: ₹18 crore

MI: Jasprit Bumrah: ₹18 crore

DC: Axar Patel: ₹16.50 crore

GT: Jos Buttler: ₹15.75 crore

KKR: Rinku Singh: ₹13 crore

Lucknow and Punjab lead the pack with the highest-priced retentions, while KKR demonstrates faith in Rinku Singh with a substantial ₹13 crore retention.

With the retention list finalized, all eyes are now on the IPL 2026 mini-auction, where franchises will look to strengthen their squads and create a balanced team for the upcoming season. The stage is set for exciting bidding wars as teams aim to secure the next big talent.

IPL 2026 Auction - All you need to know

The IPL 2026 auction is set to be one of the most exciting yet, with all 10 teams ready to strengthen their squads.

The auction, scheduled for December 16th, will see franchises bid aggressively to fill gaps and secure new talent. Fans can expect thrilling bidding battles as teams look to build balanced sides for the season. Stay tuned for live updates, player lists, and auction highlights.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
