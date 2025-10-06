Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndian Players Set To Feature In Lanka Premier League For The First Time

Indian Players Set To Feature In Lanka Premier League For The First Time

As per the format, all five franchises compete against each other twice during the league phase. At the end of the round-robin stage, the top four teams will move into the playoffs.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The organisers of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Monday announced that Indian cricketers will feature in the tournament for the first time when its sixth edition begins on December 1.

This T20 event will feature 24 matches in total, including 20 league fixtures and 4 knockout games, spread across three premier venues – R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo; Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy; and Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla.

"For the very first time, Indian cricketers are expected to join the action, their names will be revelled soon, adding a whole new level of excitement for fans across the region," a press release said.

As per the format, all five franchises compete against each other twice during the league phase. At the end of the round-robin stage, the top four teams will move into the playoffs.

The opening playoff, Qualifier 1, will be contested by the top two sides, with the winner earning a straight passage to the final.

The teams placed third and fourth will face off in the Eliminator, and the victor of that clash will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, which will determine the second finalist.

"The timing of this edition has been carefully chosen to ensure that players gain maximum exposure and high-quality match practice in the lead-up to a global cricketing year," Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, LPL, said.

"Over the seasons, the LPL has emerged as a breeding ground for fresh talent, with several youngsters making their mark alongside international stars. This year too, we believe the league will throw up exciting new names who can go on to spring surprises on the world stage ahead of the World Cup." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka Cricket Lanka Premier League LPL Indian Cricketers Indian Players Sri Lanka Indian Players Lanka Premier League Sri Lanka T20 League
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
India
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Breaking: Bihar Political Alliances Gear Up As NDA Claims 225 Seats Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget