PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Cricket Stars Send Birthday Wishes

Prominent figures from the sporting world extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Sunil Gavaskar, along with double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and six-time Grand Slam tennis champion Sania Mirza, took to social media to convey their greetings and highlight the personal qualities of the Prime Minister.

Born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi received a wave of heartfelt messages from fans, athletes, and well-wishers across the country, celebrating both his life and his achievements.

“Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to lead the nation with great vision and may the year ahead bring continued good health and success @PMOIndia," Yuvraj tweeted on Wednesday morning.

“Warm wishes to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. Under your leadership, India has taken remarkable strides in development, global recognition and national unity. May your vision continue to guide our nation towards greater progress and prosperity #HappyBdayModiji," Raina tweeted.

“Met Modi ji in 2011 WC. I broke protocol; he broke the ice with a hug. We have met over the years on different occasions and I have come to admire the person he is. At 75, still humble, building the nation & serving tirelessly for us. 🙏 #MYMODISTORY @narendramodi @modistory," former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth tweeted on Tuesday night.

“Birthday greetings to our dear Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. 🙏 May you continue to inspire the nation with your leadership and dedication. Wishing you health, peace & prosperity. 🇮🇳," Umesh Yadav tweeted.

“Wishing Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy 75th birthday. May the year ahead be filled with abundant health, happiness, and strength to lead India forward," batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

On his 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate the country’s largest-ever health initiative for women and children. During the visit, he will launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ program along with the 8th edition of Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaigns.