Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Cricket Stars Send Birthday Wishes

PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Cricket Stars Send Birthday Wishes

PM Narendra Modi, born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar, Gujarat, received a wave of heartfelt messages from fans, athletes, and well-wishers across the country.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 11:38 AM (IST)

Prominent figures from the sporting world extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Sunil Gavaskar, along with double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and six-time Grand Slam tennis champion Sania Mirza, took to social media to convey their greetings and highlight the personal qualities of the Prime Minister.

Born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi received a wave of heartfelt messages from fans, athletes, and well-wishers across the country, celebrating both his life and his achievements.

“Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to lead the nation with great vision and may the year ahead bring continued good health and success @PMOIndia," Yuvraj tweeted on Wednesday morning.

“Warm wishes to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. Under your leadership, India has taken remarkable strides in development, global recognition and national unity. May your vision continue to guide our nation towards greater progress and prosperity #HappyBdayModiji," Raina tweeted.

“Met Modi ji in 2011 WC. I broke protocol; he broke the ice with a hug. We have met over the years on different occasions and I have come to admire the person he is. At 75, still humble, building the nation & serving tirelessly for us. 🙏 #MYMODISTORY @narendramodi @modistory," former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth tweeted on Tuesday night.

“Birthday greetings to our dear Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. 🙏 May you continue to inspire the nation with your leadership and dedication. Wishing you health, peace & prosperity. 🇮🇳," Umesh Yadav tweeted.

“Wishing Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy 75th birthday. May the year ahead be filled with abundant health, happiness, and strength to lead India forward," batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

On his 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate the country’s largest-ever health initiative for women and children. During the visit, he will launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ program along with the 8th edition of Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaigns.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Suresh Raina Narendra Modi Birthday NARENDRA MODI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Celebrates 75th Birthday in Madhya Pradesh with National Initiatives and Public Blessings | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After 22 Days, Long Queues at Katra Registration | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Opposition Leaders Depicted as Demons in Controversial PM Modi Poster | ABP NEWS
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes, Praises Leadership | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget