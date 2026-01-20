Mohammed Shami was summoned for a hearing due to discrepancies found in his enumeration form during the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal.
Indian Cricketer Mohammad Shami Appears For SIR Hearing In Kolkata
The enumeration form filled up by Shami had discrepancies in some places, because of which he was summoned for the hearing, a senior official in the office of the state CEO said.
Kolkata: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday appeared before poll officials in Kolkata for his scheduled hearing under the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal, an official said.
Shami appeared before the poll officials with the necessary documents at a school in south Kolkata's Bikramgarh area, he said.
The enumeration form filled up by Shami had discrepancies in some places, because of which he was summoned for the hearing, a senior official in the office of the state CEO said.
Shami, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been residing in Kolkata for several years due to his cricketing career.
The cricketer is registered as a voter of ward number 93 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which falls under the Rashbehari assembly constituency.
The Indian pacer and his brother Mohammed Kaif have been issued notices by the Election Commission to appear for a hearing.
"Shami could not turn up for the hearing on an earlier date as he was in Rajkot, representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. So, a new date was issued," the poll official said.
He relocated to Kolkata at a young age on the advice of his coach.
Shami later came under the guidance of former Bengal Ranji captain and coach Sambaran Bandyopadhyay and earned a spot in the Bengal Under-22 team.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Mohammed Shami appear before poll officials in Kolkata?
When did Mohammed Shami's hearing take place?
Mohammed Shami appeared before poll officials on Tuesday for his scheduled hearing. He missed an earlier date due to his cricket commitments.
Where does Mohammed Shami reside and vote in Kolkata?
Although hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Shami has resided in Kolkata for years. He is registered as a voter in ward number 93 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.