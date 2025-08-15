Indian Cricket Stars Extend Wishes To Fans On 79th Independence Day

As India marks its 79th Independence Day, the nation reflects on the journey since 1947 — a path marked by courage, sacrifice, and unity.

Much like a hard-fought cricket match, the struggle for freedom saw many individuals step up in different roles, each effort vital to achieving the ultimate goal. From leaders who took the forefront to those who worked quietly behind the scenes, every contribution shaped the nation’s victory.

With the Tricolour flying proudly across the country, members of the Indian cricket fraternity joined the celebrations by sharing their heartfelt wishes with fans on social media.

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir posted a picture of the national flag, accompanied by the words, “My country, my identity, my life! Jai Hind,” capturing the spirit of the day with patriotic pride.

𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐣𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚! 🇮🇳



This #IndependenceDay, we celebrate the freedom and pride of our beloved nation. 🫡♥️#PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/QgVU1Q76c0 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 14, 2025

Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳

Our freedom was hard-earned; our duty is to keep it alive — in spirit, in action, and in unity.

Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/3tporvuzZ0 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 14, 2025

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort, delivering an address that paid tribute to the country’s heritage and achievements. In his speech, he also issued a stern message to Pakistan, stressing that there would be no distinction between terrorists and those who support them.

Also on ABP Live | Richest Indian Cricketers: Meet Top 5 Wealthiest Stars Of Indian Cricket