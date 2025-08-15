Indian Cricket Stars Extend Wishes To Fans On 79th Independence Day

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndian Cricket Stars Extend Wishes To Fans On 79th Independence Day

With the Tricolour flying proudly across the country, members of the Indian cricket fraternity joined the celebrations by sharing their heartfelt wishes with fans on social media.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As India marks its 79th Independence Day, the nation reflects on the journey since 1947 — a path marked by courage, sacrifice, and unity.

Much like a hard-fought cricket match, the struggle for freedom saw many individuals step up in different roles, each effort vital to achieving the ultimate goal. From leaders who took the forefront to those who worked quietly behind the scenes, every contribution shaped the nation’s victory.

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir posted a picture of the national flag, accompanied by the words, “My country, my identity, my life! Jai Hind,” capturing the spirit of the day with patriotic pride.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort, delivering an address that paid tribute to the country’s heritage and achievements. In his speech, he also issued a stern message to Pakistan, stressing that there would be no distinction between terrorists and those who support them.

Also on ABP Live | Richest Indian Cricketers: Meet Top 5 Wealthiest Stars Of Indian Cricket

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day Independence Day 2025 79th Independence Day
