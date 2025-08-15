Richest Indian Cricketers: Meet Top 5 Wealthiest Stars Of Indian Cricket

Cricket in India is more than a sport — it’s a pathway to immense fame and fortune. The game’s popularity, combined with lucrative IPL contracts, brand endorsements, business ventures, and smart investments, has helped several Indian cricketers amass staggering wealth.

According to The Cricket Panda, here are the seven richest cricketers in the country.

Sachin Tendulkar

Widely hailed as the “God of Cricket,” Sachin Tendulkar tops the list as the richest cricketer in India — and the world.

His earnings extended far beyond match fees, thanks to iconic brand partnerships with Adidas, Coca-Cola, and his own clothing label True Blue. Ventures like SRT Sports Management have further boosted his fortune, which stands at an estimated ₹1,416 crore ($170 million). Even post-retirement, his brand value remains unshaken.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s financial success mirrors his cricketing achievements. Leading Chennai Super Kings in the IPL has brought in huge paychecks, while deals with Reebok, Gulf Oil, and Sonata add to his income. His investments in Chennaiyin FC and the SportsFit fitness chain have pushed his wealth past ₹917 crore.

Virat Kohli

One of the most marketable athletes in the world, Virat Kohli combines aggressive cricketing brilliance with sharp business instincts. Endorsements with Puma, Audi, and MRF, along with his premium IPL contract with RCB, contribute to his net worth. He’s also invested in ventures like WROGN and the Chisel gym chain, taking his fortune to around ₹834 crore ($100 million).

Sourav Ganguly

The former Team India captain and ex-BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, has excelled both on and off the pitch. His endorsement deals with Pepsi, Puma, and Tata, coupled with administrative roles, have propelled his net worth to approximately ₹667 crore.

Virender Sehwag

Known for his explosive batting, Virender Sehwag has maintained a strong post-retirement career through commentary, coaching, and endorsements. His associations with brands like Adidas and Boost have helped him build an estimated wealth of ₹334 crore.