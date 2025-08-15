Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRichest Indian Cricketers: Meet Top 5 Wealthiest Stars Of Indian Cricket

Richest Indian Cricketers: Meet Top 5 Wealthiest Stars Of Indian Cricket

Widely hailed as the “God of Cricket,” Sachin Tendulkar tops the list as the richest cricketer in India — and the world.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket in India is more than a sport — it’s a pathway to immense fame and fortune. The game’s popularity, combined with lucrative IPL contracts, brand endorsements, business ventures, and smart investments, has helped several Indian cricketers amass staggering wealth.

According to The Cricket Panda, here are the seven richest cricketers in the country.

Sachin Tendulkar

Widely hailed as the “God of Cricket,” Sachin Tendulkar tops the list as the richest cricketer in India — and the world.

His earnings extended far beyond match fees, thanks to iconic brand partnerships with Adidas, Coca-Cola, and his own clothing label True Blue. Ventures like SRT Sports Management have further boosted his fortune, which stands at an estimated ₹1,416 crore ($170 million). Even post-retirement, his brand value remains unshaken.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s financial success mirrors his cricketing achievements. Leading Chennai Super Kings in the IPL has brought in huge paychecks, while deals with Reebok, Gulf Oil, and Sonata add to his income. His investments in Chennaiyin FC and the SportsFit fitness chain have pushed his wealth past ₹917 crore.

Virat Kohli

One of the most marketable athletes in the world, Virat Kohli combines aggressive cricketing brilliance with sharp business instincts. Endorsements with Puma, Audi, and MRF, along with his premium IPL contract with RCB, contribute to his net worth. He’s also invested in ventures like WROGN and the Chisel gym chain, taking his fortune to around ₹834 crore ($100 million).

Sourav Ganguly

The former Team India captain and ex-BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, has excelled both on and off the pitch. His endorsement deals with Pepsi, Puma, and Tata, coupled with administrative roles, have propelled his net worth to approximately ₹667 crore.

Virender Sehwag

Known for his explosive batting, Virender Sehwag has maintained a strong post-retirement career through commentary, coaching, and endorsements. His associations with brands like Adidas and Boost have helped him build an estimated wealth of ₹334 crore.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly Richest Cricketers Richest Indian Cricketers
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
Trending
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Entertainment
Sunny Deol Returns In Border 2 With Diljit, Varun & Ahan—Here’s When It Hits Theatres
Border 2 With Sunny, Diljit, Varun & Ahan To Storm Theatres On THIS Date
Health
PM Modi Sounds Alarm Over Obesity, Says 'Cooking Oil Should Be Reduced 10%': WATCH
PM Modi Sounds Alarm Over Obesity, Says 'Cooking Oil Should Be Reduced 10%': WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget