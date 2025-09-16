Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Bowlers With Most 5-Wicket Hauls In T20 Internationals

Here’s a look at the Indian bowlers who have achieved this milestone the most times in T20Is.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 02:14 PM (IST)

T20 cricket is often described as a format dominated by batsmen, but Indian bowlers have proved time and again that they can change the course of a match with lethal spells.

Among the most memorable moments are those when bowlers claim five wickets in a single innings - a rare and game-changing feat.

Varun Chakravarthy – 2 times

Since making his debut in 2021, the mystery spinner has picked up 35 wickets in 20 matches, including two five-wicket hauls. His best figures stand at 5/17.

Kuldeep Yadav – 2 times

India’s left-arm wrist spinner has been exceptional in the middle overs. In 42 matches, he has claimed 76 wickets, with two five-wicket hauls. His best performance is 5/17.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 2 times

Known as India’s swing specialist, Bhuvneshwar has taken 90 wickets in 87 games. Twice he has picked up five wickets, with his magical 5/4 spell considered among T20I’s finest.

Deepak Chahar – 1 time

Chahar holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20I history — 6/7 against Bangladesh in 2019. His devastating spell remains unmatched in the format.

Yuzvendra Chahal – 1 time

The leg-spinner has 96 wickets in 80 T20Is. His best performance came with a brilliant 6/25, earning him a spot in India’s elite list of five-wicket heroes.

Top Indian Run-Scorers in T20Is

India has produced some of the finest batters in T20 cricket, with several names dominating the global charts.

Leading the list is Rohit Sharma, who has scored 4,231 runs in 159 matches, closely followed by Virat Kohli with 4,188 runs in 125 games.

Suryakumar Yadav, known for his explosive stroke play, sits third with 2,598 runs from just 83 matches. KL Rahul, despite limited appearances in recent years, has amassed 2,265 runs in 72 outings.

Completing the top five is Hardik Pandya, who has contributed 1,812 runs in 114 games, showcasing India’s batting depth in the T20I format.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
